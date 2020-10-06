Early Prime Day deals are dropping PS4 controller prices below £40

PS4 deals are on their way out - PS5 pre-orders have made sure of that - but we've still got Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday to contend with yet. That means we may well see discounts on all your favourite PlayStation gear this year - and Amazon has kicked things off with some PS4 controller deals that drop prices down below £40 this week.

That's excellent news if you're looking for a cheap controller for your old PS4, or if you want a brand new gamepad to play your old games on PS5. The new console will support the controller on select PS4 games, so there's life in the good old DualShock yet.

Amazon is your go-to for the green camo and rose gold versions this week, but stock is running low on the black, red, white, and midnight blue colour variants. Luckily, Very has price-matched this early Prime Day deal, so you'll find more stock available elsewhere on the web as well.

We're rounding up these PS4 controller deals just below, but you'll find plenty more offers in the US, UK, and Australia further down the page as well.

Today's best PS4 controller deals

PS4 controllers: From £37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has stock of a range of PS4 controller deals for under £40 this week, however the standard black, white, and red models are nowhere to be found. If you're after the green camo or rose gold version head here, otherwise you'll find some excellent price matching from Very below.

More PS4 controller deals

Looking for more? You'll find more PS4 controller deals from all across the web just below, with prices also available in the US and Australia.

