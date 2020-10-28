Early Black Friday deal: this Garmin GPS running watch is going cheap at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a few weeks away, but Amazon isn't waiting until then to start cutting prices, and is offering the superb Garmin Forerunner 35 for just £79 right now – it's lowest price ever, and £20 cheaper than you'll find it anywhere else.

Garmin Forerunner 35

This excellent entry-level GPS watch is the perfect choice if you're looking for a fitness tracker that will stand the test of time. It's built to last, easy to use, lets you track your workouts without your phone, and provides you with access to a wealth of stats through the Garmin Connect app. You can even sync your activities straight to Strava.

This entry-level running watch (available in black, white, frost blue and lime green) is perfect if you've been thinking about investing in your first fitness tracker and want to make sure you're investing in a device that'll last. The Forerunner 35 is super tough, like all Garmin devices, and has on-board GPS so you can track your runs, rides and swims without carrying your phone.

All your activities will sync with the excellent Garmin Connect app, where you'll also be able to see your heart rate and calories burned throughout the day. You can also receive app notifications on the clear memory-in-pixel display, and control your phone's music player from your wrist.

We don't expect we'll see a bigger discount on the Forerunner 35 on Black Friday, so move fast before the price goes back up.