Trending

Don't miss these must-play Oculus Quest games over Black Friday

By last updated

Dig into new content and enjoy some sweet savings!

Quest 2 games hero

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, and if you've picked one up this Black Friday then you're going to need some games to play. Thankfully, Meta Quest has got several great deals going on right now on some of their best games as part of the Meta Quest Black Friday Sale.

It doesn't matter if you're a long-time VR enthusiast or you've just picked up your headset for the first time – there’s some great games to be had on Quest 2. The Meta Quest Black Friday Sale* just went live, so now’s the time to get stuck into some new content at the best prices you'll see all year.

The biggest saving to be had is on the Ultimate Quest Pack which features DemeoEleven Table TennisA Township TaleThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Warplanes: WW1 Fighters but you'll also find some classic titles on offer here like The Climb Pack and SUPERHOT VR.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 games Black Friday deals

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Vader Immortal Pack – A Star Wars Series: £23.97 £10.99 at Meta Quest
Save £12.98 - Hone your lightsaber skills and give in to the power of the dark side! This is a massive 23% discount on three great episodes of  Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. Offer ends on 28/11/2021 at 23:59, so don't miss it!

View Deal
SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT VR: £18.99 £15.04 at Meta Quest
Save £3.95 - Often thought of as the definitive VR experience, in SUPERHOT VR is you, alone, outgunned and outnumbered facing multiple attackers. Time only moves when you move, which gives the game it's unique appeal.

View Deal
I Expect You To Die

I Expect You to Die Pack: £37.98 £22.99 at Meta Quest
Save £14.99 - Unleash your inner Bond as you become a secret agent defying a series of deadly traps involving curious contraptions and sinister devices. This pack includes I Expect You to Die and I Expect You to Die 2.

View Deal
Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine: £29.99 £18.39 at Meta Quest
Save £11.60 - Get ready to be immersed in a southwestern America overrun by zombies. This VR experience you need to navigate hordes of zombies coming for your brain in your desperate search for human contact.

View Deal
Tetris Effect

Tetris® Effect: Connected: £22.99 £13.49 at Meta Quest
Save £9.50 - A breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time. Tetris Effect: Connected adds an all-new robust multiplayer expansion to the single-player modes that Tetris Effect is known for.

View Deal
Ninja Professional BL610 1000-Watt Blender

Fruit Ninja: £10.99 £7.99 at Meta Quest
Save £3 - Chopping fruit is a simple concept, but Fruit Ninja really brings it to life in VR. Features a new Survival mode where you test your reflexes as waves of fruit are flung at your face. Don’t flinch!

View Deal
Trover Saves the Universe

Trover Saves the Universe: £22.99 £13.49 at Meta Quest
Save £9.50 - From the co-creator of Rick and Morty, in this off-beat adventure your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe!

View Deal
Trover Saves the Universe

Moss: £22.99 £13.49 at Meta Quest
Save £9.50 - A single-player action-adventure puzzle game in which you play Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her settlement. Gripping combat, and captivating world exploration await!

View Deal
Trover Saves the Universe

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: £29.99 £20.99 at Meta Quest
Save £9 - Test your morals and face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new VR adventure in The Walking Dead universe. Travel through the ruins of walker infested New Orleans as you fight the dead.

View Deal
Trover Saves the Universe

Ultimate Quest Pack: £81.95 £58.25 at Meta Quest
Save £23.70 - Everything from competitive sports to survival horror is here in this bundle.This pack includes The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, A Township Tale, Eleven Table Tennis and Demeo.

View Deal
Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at Amazon
While unfortunately not discounted this year, buying the Oculus Quest 2 with this Black Friday deal will net you an additional £50 credit for shopping at Amazon, which can be used to shop for other products hosted on the site.

View Deal
Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at John Lewis

Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at John Lewis
The same deal is also being hosted at John Lewis. Shopping there will get you an additional £50 credit for other deals at John Lewis, which can be used to shop for more products sold by the retailer.

View Deal

More Oculus Quest 2 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Oculus Quest 2 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

More Black Friday deals

See more Wearables news