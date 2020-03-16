Disney Plus is £2 cheaper each month if you're on O2

Want to access Disney Plus for less than the £5.99 a month asking price? Your mobile contract may be able to help with O2 now offering two deals as a benefit for customers on the network.

Disney Plus is set to launch in the UK on March 24, and when it does you'll be able to access the service for free for six months if you're a new or upgrading customer that chooses a particular extra with O2.

It's available to all those taking out new (or upgrading to a new) handset, tablet or SIM only contract. This won't be an option if you're pay as you go.

Those who aren't ready to upgrade (but are crucially already O2 customers) will be able to get a £2 discount on the normal £5.99 asking price for Disney Plus.

It's not currently clear how long this discount will last for, so it may also just be for six months like the free trial for new customers. It also isn't clear how O2 will charge you for this, but we expect it to come out of your monthly bill with the network.

The six month free subscription is part of the O2 extras platform that allows you to get a variety of services as an added bonus to your mobile package. O2 currently offers a choice of Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, Audible, Cafeyn, MelodyVR, McAfee Mobile Security Plus or Calm.

If you've previously had one of these services as an O2 extra, you'll likely have to give that up to be able to access Disney Plus.

We are expecting to learn more about this Disney Plus deal ahead of the launch of the new platform. Disney Plus UK's launch line-up was revealed in early March.