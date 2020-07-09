Designer Samsung TVs now come with a free soundbar – but not for long

Samsung has kicked off a summer promotion for a selection of new Samsung TVs, offering a free soundbar alongside a purchase of one of its designer TV models.

Anyone buying "43-inch or larger" model of Samsung's The Frame or Samsung Serif will qualify for the promotion, with a free S-Series soundbar (S60/S61T) being thrown in for free. Given the soundbar is currently retailing for £399, it's definitely a smart saving, if a designer television is what you're after.

The all-in-one soundbar features Samsung's Acoustic Beam audio, the Alexa voice assistant, as well as Bluetooth capability and an HDMI port to connect seamlessly to your new television. Its Adaptive Sound feature also ensures the soundbar will calibrate its settings depending on the audio source being used, to best represent the kind of content on show.

This UK-only promotion is running until August 11, if stock lasts until then, but we recommend acting now rather than waiting for a discounted designer TV come Black Friday, given the worth of the audio equipment thrown in. Keep in mind that the designer TV models tend to prioritize looks over picture quality, though, before rushing to a purchase.

Designed for success

Samsung's designer TV range has plenty for the more art-minded among you. For one, Samsung's The Frame is a stylish television designed to blend in with the decor, even acting as a picture frame when wall-mounted in your home. As of 2020, it's available in sizes from 32-inch to 75-inch, though only 43-inch or larger models are eligible for the free soundbar.

The Samsung Serif TV, however, is more directly inspired by a painter's canvas than the end result, with an elegant four-leg TV stand solution that looks like something straight out of a lifestyle magazine – perfect for an arthouse home.

Samsung's rotating Sero TV (new for 2020) isn't included in this promotion, though.