Dell UK's gaming laptop deals are particularly good value this weekend

Cheap gaming laptops are somewhat of a forte over at the official Dell store it seems, with two particularly strong options having caught our eye in particular this weekend.

First up, this Dell G5 15 for £729 (was £868.99) really manages to elbow above the budget crowd by not only offering up a GTX 1650 Ti - a card that's normally swapped out for the standard non-TI version at this price, but also a 512GB SSD. That spacious drive is particularly handy these days as most triple-A games tend to come with some serious space requirements. An Intel Core i5-10300H and 8GB of RAM round of the specs here for a great little 1080p performer all around.

Another worthy consideration is this AMD-packed Dell G5 15 for £749 (was £918.99). With a Ryzen 5-4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon RX 5600M, this one's got a little less space on the drive than the other but will quite handily outperform it when push comes to shove. Subsequently, if you can make that budget stretch a little, this is probably the best bang for the buck machine.

For those who want a mid-range machine, our bonus gaming laptop deal mention also goes to this Asus TUF for £899.99 (was £1,099.99). Courtesy of the Amazon Spring Sale, this machine's packing an RTX 2060, Ryzen 7-4800H, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a very, very powerful machine for the money - if you can afford to spend extra that is.

Gaming laptop deals in the UK this weekend

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: £868.99 £729 at Dell

Save £139.99 - A GTX 1650 Ti and 512GB SSD make this Dell G5 stand out amongst the cheap gaming laptop deals crowd this weekend. An Intel Core i5-10300H and 8GB of RAM round out the specs here for a really great performer all around - especially for more casual gaming applications.View Deal

Dell G5 15 (AMD) gaming laptop: £918.99 £749 at Dell

Save £169.99 - But, if you can make that budget stretch just a little bit further this weekend you may be better served with this AMD-equipped Dell G5 15. With a Ryzen 5-4600H, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon RX 5600M, this machine really punching above its weight - especially at this price. This one should give you a bit better performance, but at the trade-off of having a smaller SSD.View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,099 £899.99 at Amazon

Save £200 - With an RTX 2060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Asus TUF might be last-gen now, but it'll still put out very respectable frame rates for many years to come. At this price too it's a fantastic buy if you're shopping around for mid-range gaming laptop deals as it'll definitely punch above its weight performance-wise.View Deal

