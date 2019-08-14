Currys is offering the Surface Laptop 2 for just £8.79 to A-Level students

There are loads of Back to School deals out there, but this might be the best one we’ve ever seen, with Currys PC World offering A-Level students the chance to buy the Surface Laptop 2 for just £8.79 – a huge saving of 99%!

Of course, there are some caveats to this incredible deal. First of all, you must be a student who has just got their A-Level results – and you’ll need to scan in proof of your results to claim the deal.

Stock is also incredibly limited, with just 10 Surface Laptop 2 devices available for the deal. When they’re gone, the deal is over.

To get the deal, students need to visit a special website that Currys PC World has created for the promotion, and scan in and upload their A-Level results by 11:59PM Thursday August 22. Then, 10 lucky students will be picked to buy the Surface Laptop 2 for just £8.79.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 £879 £8.79 at Currys

This crazy deal nets 10 lucky students a Surface Laptop 2 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. Sleek and svelte, this is a brilliant laptop for students, and the chance to get it for £8.79 is too good to miss!View Deal

This deal is only available to A-Level students, but if you're not comfortable uploading your results, or you're not one of the 10 lucky students picked for this deal, then Currys is running other Back to School offers for students getting ready for college and university.

This includes 10% off all Surface devices, including the Surface headphones, and starting August 14, the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book will get 10% discounts.

While this is technically more a competition than a deal, the chance to get a Surface Laptop 2 to take to university for so cheap is certainly tempting...