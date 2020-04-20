Currys Easter sale: cheap laptops and top TV deals still available

The Currys Easter sale is still running, and you can pick up some fantastic cheap laptop deals, or a steal of a saving with the latest 4K TV sales. That means excellent entertainment and work devices available for far less than you'll usually find them for, as well as extra smart home and tablet deals to keep the whole family entertained in lockdown.

We're rounding up the very best tech deals of the Currys Easter sale right here, so you don't have to sift through product pages to find the best savings. Highlights include big savings on the Surface Pro 7 line, as well as plenty of cheap laptop deals bringing powerful machines down to more affordable price tags, like this Acer Aspire 5 now available for just £499.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, we've also found some fantastic savings on cheap tablets, like the Huawei MediaPad selection now starting at just £170. Plus, if you're spending your lockdown smartening up your home, both the Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot are currently on sales for just £29, with a massive £60 saving on the Amazon Echo Show 8 also available.

We're listing all the best Currys Easter sale tablet, smart home, TV and laptop deals below, and you'll find more information on the latest savings further down.

Shop all the best tech deals available for Currys online delivery

The best tech deals in the Currys Easter sale

Laptop deals

Cheap laptops still available

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £549 £449 at Currys

You're picking up a cheap laptop with a 256GB SSD for a fantastic price with this HP Pavilion right now. There's a 10th generation i3 processor inside, and 8GB RAM to keep things running smooth as well.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 14-inch laptop | £699 £499 at Currys

Upgrade to an i5 processor for just £50 more with this Acer Aspire model. You're picking up some speedy brains in here, as well as that classic 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD pairing for a good amount of storage. If you're looking for a cheap laptop that can do more, this Aspire is the perfect fit.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop | £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 on the Asus ZenBook this week at Currys - a slimline 14-inch laptop perfect for a streamlined combination of portability and power. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD at your disposal here - more than enough for everyday use and capable of running multiple higher performance programs at the same time.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop | £799 £699 at Currys

If you're looking for something with a little more flexibility, check out this £100 saving on the Asus ZenBook Flip. Spin the 14-inch display around for tablet view, or set it back to a conventional laptop design for more type-heavy work. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor in here with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to play with.

View Deal

Shop all the latest cheap laptop deals at Currys

Tablet deals

Surface Pro 7 deals and more cheap tablets

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch tablet | £210 £170 at Currys

Looking for a cheap tablet to keep the kids entertained or contain all your books, movies, or TV shows? This Huawei MediaPad can get the job done for just £170 at Currys right now. You're getting 64GB of storage in here - fantastic for the price you're paying - and a full HD 10.1-inch display.

View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1-inch tablet | £270 £230 at Currys

Upgrade to the MediaPad M5 Lite and save £40 at Currys. Perfect for catching up on entertainment and reading, this 10.5-inch full HD display offers a full 64GB tablet experience for less this week.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet - 128GB | £799 £639 at Currys

The cheapest Surface Pro on offer today is this 128GB SSD / 4GB RAM build coming in at £639. If you're looking for a less expensive configuration for web browsing and lighter work on a high-performance tablet that can easily switch into a laptop, we'd recommend taking a look at this one. There's a 10th generation i3 processor in here, which will provide all the power you need, and a gorgeous HD touchscreen as well. Remember, this offer does not include the keyboard attachment.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet - 256GB | £1,449 £1,299 at Currys

In the middle we have this 256GB SSD model of the Surface Pro 7. Looking to get more done, perhaps with a handful of higher performance programs running at the same time? The 10th generation i7 processor sitting inside here will make easy work of that, with the help of 16GB RAM that is. Again, this model won't arrive with the extra keyboard accessory.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet - 512GB | £1,849 £1,649 at Currys

Just because you're buying a tablet doesn't mean you have to sacrifice PC-level power. You're getting some incredible specs inside this Surface Pro 7 - a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all for £200 less at Currys right now. Note that this offer does not include the keyboard for laptop view.

View Deal

Shop all cheap tablet deals at Currys

TV deals

Cheap 4K TV deals

JVC LT 55-Inch 4K UHD TV with Alexa | £449.99 £349 at Currys

Looking for a cheap 4K TV with some fantastic features squeezed into a low price tag? This JVC 55-inch model is available for £100 less at Currys right now, and you're picking up a fantastic Ultra-HD display with Amazon Alexa built straight in. You can get even cheaper, though, with this 43-inch model available for £299.

View Deal

Samsung UE50RU 50-inch 4K UHD TV with Bixby | £499.99 £399.99 at Currys

Or, go the full distance and pick up this Samsung 4K TV. You're adding HDR10+ to your display, as well as Samsung's own Dynamic Crystal Colour enhancement tech. This model comes shipped with a default Bixby smart assistant - a feature that's fully compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 49-inch UHD 4K TV | £549.99 £499 at Currys

Save £50 on this Sony Bravia 4K TV, or grab a 55-inch model for £130 off at just £549 this week. You're picking up all the 4K goodness with HDR10 and excellent display quality you'd expect at this price tag. With a Triluminos display for fantastic colour reproduction and Motionflow XR tech for boosted picture quality, this is a great TV.

View Deal

Shop all 4K TV deals at Currys

Smart home deals

Cheap smart speakers and video calling

Google Nest Mini | £49 £29 at Currys

If you're already invested in the Google smart home ecosystem, you'll find this Google Nest Mini deal perfectly suits your needs for a cheap smart speaker. Whether you're just making the move to voice control or you're looking to expand into more rooms, this £20 saving makes it even easier this week.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £29 at Currys

Or, if Alexa's your assistant of choice, you'll find the same price available on the Amazon Echo Dot. This is an excellent price on the entry-level smart speaker with considerable smarts and some surprisingly decent audio quality.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Currys

The 8-inch touchscreen built into the Amazon Echo Show allows you to interact with your smart home and Alexa in brand new ways. Set it up in your kitchen for easy recipe access, or control your home's heating, lights, and music from a single portal. This is an excellent saving at Currys, right now, bringing the price all the way down from its usual £120 position.

View Deal

Portal Mini 8-inch | £129 £78.99 at Currys

The Portal Mini is also on sale at Currys. If you're looking to video call in the easiest manner possible, with a camera that adapts to meet your own movements, you'll want to check out the latest entry to the market. That said, you'll be limited to calling others with a Portal device or Facebook owned services like Whatsapp or Messenger.

View Deal

Shop all smart home deals at Currys

Looking for more? We're rounding up all the latest cheap laptop deals right here on TechRadar, but you'll also find plenty of 4K TV deals and the best iPad prices around as well.