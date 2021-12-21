The Currys Boxing Day and January sales 2021: what to expect

We've got less than a week's wait until this year's Currys Boxing Day sales kick off on everything from in-demand tech to much-needed appliances for the home. Join us as we clue you in on everything you need to know about this upcoming sale, including start dates, the top deals from last year, and this year's deals themselves - when they drop that is.

Currys generally keeps its powder dry until the big day itself to reveal most of its Boxing Day deals, so we're not expecting much action before November 26th. That said, we've got a fairly good idea about what to expect - not only because Currys tends to stick to its traditionally strong areas of laptops, TVs, tech, and appliances, but also because we expect the Boxing Day sales to resemble the retailer's last-minute Christmas deals - which have been available for a while.

If you're interested in checking those out, we've rounded up a selection of today's best deals at Currys just down below, alongside links to the relevant categories. Even if you're not interested in shopping today and want to wait it out (a wise policy) it's still a good idea to do a little bit of research ahead of time, even if it is just drawing up a shopping list for later.

As briefly mentioned, this page will be converted to feature the Currys Boxing Day sales themselves as soon as they land, so definitely don't hesitate to bookmark and return on the day itself if you're looking to spend that Christmas pocket money.

Frequently asked questions

When will the Currys Boxing Day sales begin?

We're expecting the Currys Boxing Day sales to begin on December 26 this year, although it's worth keeping an eye on the Currys site to see if any early bird deals drop. It's not unusual for retailers to start their sales early - something that's becoming increasingly common over bigger events like Black Friday.

Will Currys be open on boxing day?

Yep, Currys should be open on Boxing Day with most, if not all, of its Boxing Day sales being available in store. As you'd expect, this is subject to change depending on restrictions, but as of writing, we've seen nothing to indicate that this year stores will be closed.

There may be requirements for masks or customer number restrictions in store over the day, so definitely be prepared for that. Last year we saw an uneasy tiered lockdown system where some stores we open and some weren't, so we'd recommend using the Currys store finder to check your local situation. The store finder can also be used to look up local opening times.

Currys Boxing Day sale: what to expect

Appliances: cheap coffee machines, air fryers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners

cheap coffee machines, air fryers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners Laptops: super-cheap Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and price cuts on MacBooks

super-cheap Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and price cuts on MacBooks Smartwatches: Apple Watches (if we're lucky), Galaxy Watches, Fitbits

Apple Watches (if we're lucky), Galaxy Watches, Fitbits Smart home: discounts on Google Nest, smart speakers, thermostats, cameras

discounts on Google Nest, smart speakers, thermostats, cameras TVs: discounts on LG OLED, Samsung QLED, and cheaper TCL options too

discounts on LG OLED, Samsung QLED, and cheaper TCL options too Gaming: monitors and peripherals, console games, controllers, no restocks

monitors and peripherals, console games, controllers, no restocks Phones: price cuts on Android phones, Apple iPhones (if we're lucky)

price cuts on Android phones, Apple iPhones (if we're lucky) Headphones: super-cheap stocking fillers, plus high-end Sony and Bose

Here's the main areas (and products) that we expect to be the main areas of focus in this year's Currys Boxing Day sale. This is mostly based on what's been on sale previously at the retailer over the Black Friday and pre-Christmas events, as well as what's generally popular right now. There will, of course, be literally thousands of items on sale over the entire store page, but we imagine the above will be the categories that most people are going to be shopping for over late December.

Making the most of the Currys Price Match promise

Whether it's Christmas, Black Friday, or the January sales, online retailers are always looking to undercut each other on price. That's good news for consumers, but it does mean you have to spend time searching around the web to make sure you're paying as little as possible for a particular gadget.

Enter Currys Price Match Promise. As the name suggests, Currys will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere – there are a few terms and conditions to make a note of, but that's the gist.

It means that if you see the same product available for less at any other retailer – either online or in store – Currys will match that price if you shop with it instead. The company will even match any discount codes that are being offered, so you don't need to pay a penny more than you have to.

There are a few terms and conditions to bear in mind, as we've mentioned: the competing offer must be from a UK retailer, and the items must be identical, right down to the model number (it's always worth double-checking). Also, delivery and installation charges, product protection services and other add-ons aren't included, so factor those out when comparing prices.

Read more: How to use the Currys Price Match Promise

What were the best deals last year?

Image Fitbit Versa 3: £199 £159 at Currys

Save £40 - The latest Fitbit Versa 3 only launched a few months ago but you can already grab it for just £159 at Currys. We haven't seen too many discounts on this model so far, which makes this Boxing Day deal all the more impressive.



Image Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £259 £219 at Currys

Save £40 - The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were our favourites for many years running, until the XM4s released in the summer. However, you're not losing out on audio or ANC quality by grabbing the previous generation and especially not at £219.



Image Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a massive discount but the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some price cuts in the Currys Boxing Day sales. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.



Image Dyson V7 Total Clean cordless vacuum cleaner: £319 £199 at Currys

Save £120 - A hefty price cut at Currys makes this Dyson V7 a fantastic pick up if you're already getting that spring clean in mind. With up to 30-minutes of run time, support for all floor types, and combination of direct-drive cleaner head and soft roller head, you've got a versatile vacuum here for smaller to medium living spaces.



Image Shark DuoClean anti-hair wrap vacuum: £369 £199 at Currys

Save £170 - Another top vacuum deal today, this Shark DuoClean comes with unique anti-hair wrap technology for all you pet lovers out there. One of the best reviewed vacuum cleaners on Currys, this is a pricey but worthwhile investment if you want top-notch cleaning tools for your house or apartment.

Image HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - Not only are you getting a 512GB SSD inside this £529 machine, but there's also 32GB of Intel Optane memory to keep it slick as well. That's an excellent set of specs for this price, especially with the standard 8GB RAM and 10th gen i5 processor to keep everything ticking over as well.



Image Bosch Tassimo coffee machine: £89.99 £29 at Currys

Save £60 - The cheap coffee machine is a Boxing Day staple, and this year at Currys it's no different. You can pick up the Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine for just £29 right now and enjoy the 70 different types of pods available.



Image Apple Watch Series 6 - 44mm: £409 £399 at Currys

Save £10 - The latest and greatest Apple Watch has taken a £10 price cut in the Currys Boxing Day sales. That means you can pick up the brand new wrist candy and all the latest features for under £400 right now.



Image JVC 40-inch 4K TV: £319.99 £259 at Currys

Save £60 - This cheap JVC is an excellent way to upgrade to 4K for less this Christmas. You're getting a 40-inch display here, with a 50Hz panel and HDR 10, but you can also upgrade to 50-inches for £80 off at £299.

