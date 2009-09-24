TomTom iPhone Car Kit now available

TomTom has sent word today that its iPhone car kit is now available to pre-order on the Apple UK store, claiming that the kit will bolster your Apple phone's GPS signal to make sure you get the best service from its sat-nav app.

The kit is available for pre-order priced at £100 and will be shipping within weeks, boxed with the dock and adhesive disk.

"The Car Kit dock is compatible with all iPhone models, but the Car Kit app only works with iPhone 3GS and iPhone 3G" notes the Apple store blurb on TomTom's latest kit.

Teething troubles on iPhone

TechRadar has tested out TomTom's £60 iPhone app recently and we were quite taken with it, other than a few teething troubles down to the weakness of the phone's GPS signal.

If the car kit can successfully rectify those problems, then it might well make TomTom's sat-nav app just that little more desirable for iPhone users.

£160 though? Ouch…