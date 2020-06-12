BT's fibre broadband deals are the best value we've seen for a while

When it comes to broadband deals, BT frequently comes out on top as the most popular provider. Despite this, BT often carries a steep cost - but that's come down considerably recently.

In fact, right now BT is looking like the best value we've seen for a while. Where this value is most apparent is with BT's fibre broadband deals. Invest in either BT's Fibre 1 or Fibre 2 packages and you'll get BT's best balance of cost, specs and features.

On both of these packages you're scoring some pretty fast fibre speeds. BT will also throw in some big value Mastercards - £80 for Fibre 1 and £100 for Fibre 2 - bringing the effective costs down significantly.

Due to a price drop on the Fibre 2 package, this seems like the best value option right now. However, we've listed both of these BT broadband deals below so you can choose the one that best fits your needs.

BT's great value fibre broadband deals in full:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £34.99 £31.99 + £100 reward card

This package very rarely comes down to a price this low, but right now you can get it for £31.99 a month. On top of that, BT is also throwing in £100 Mastercards, effectively bringing the cost down to £27.82 - an excellent price for these kind of broadband speeds from BT.

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £28.99 + £80 reward card

The cheaper of the two packages, if you're looking for BT fibre internet on a budget, this could be a great option. You're paying £28.99 a month, and for that price you'll be rewarded with speeds averaging 50Mb. Plus, BT is throwing in £80 reward cards.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

