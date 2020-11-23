Black Friday PC deals: massive savings on SecretLab gaming chairs

If you've been waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to roll around before you treat yourself to a new chair for your home office, then do yourself a favor and throw away the creaky mess you rescued from work. Secretlab, the maker behind our favorite gaming chair, has slashed the prices across its range of Omega and Titan gaming furniture.

Don't let the 'gaming' title fool you, these ergonomic and highly adjustable chairs are perfectly suited to helping you feel comfortable working in an office, as well as coming in a dynamic range of colors and upholstery styles to match your home. You can stick with classy black, or rep your favorite Esports team or video game character. It's no wonder Secretlab is one of the best-known names in the business, seen in the gaming rooms of famous streamers everywhere.

There are plenty of tweaks you can make to get this chair feeling just right, from the angle of the backrest to the position of the armrests, and almost every conceivable adjustment in between.

You can tailor the look of your chair with a number of upholstery options to choose from at checkout, including pleather (polyurethane leather), fabric, and genuine leather, though the price will vary depending on which you opt for.

You’ll need to hurry if you want to spend the coming weeks in comfort, as at these prices SecretLab is sure to sell out of its most coveted finishes. Don't get FOMO, order your chair today – your buttocks will thank you for it.

Best SecretLab Deals: US

Secretlab Omega gaming chair: $419 $349 at Secretlab

The Secretlab Omega is the smallest of the companies lineup of premium gaming chairs, but don't let that dissuade you. This iconic chair comes in a selection of upholstery types and designs that will transform your setup. The perfect chair for anyone up to 5'11" and under 240lbs.View Deal

Secretlab D.Va Edition Omega gaming chair: $459 $389 at Secretlab

If you play Overwatch (or even if you're just a fan of pink) chances are you've seen this iconic D.Va inspired gaming chair. Using Secretlab's plush softweave fabric, this eye-catching piece of gaming furniture is sure to make a statement.View Deal

Secretlab Titan gaming chair: $459 $389 at Secretlab

For anyone taller than 5'11", or simply looking for a more robust option we have the Secretlab Titan. Aptly named, this luxury racing style chair is suitable for anyone between 5'9" - 6'7", complete with adjustable lumbar supportView Deal

Best SecretLab Deals: UK

Secretlab Omega gaming chair: £349 £298 at Secretlab

The Secretlab Omega is the smallest of the companies lineup of premium gaming chairs, but don't let that dissuade you. This iconic chair comes in a selection of upholstery types and designs that will transform your setup. The perfect chair for anyone up to 5'11" and under 17 stone.View Deal

Secretlab D.Va Edition Omega gaming chair: £399 £339 at Secretlab

If you play Overwatch (or even if you're just a fan of pink) chances are you've seen this iconic D.Va inspired gaming chair. Using Secretlab's plush softweave fabric, this eye-catching piece of gaming furniture is sure to make a statement.View Deal

Secretlab Titan gaming chair: £399 £339 at Secretlab

For anyone taller than 5'11", or simply looking for a more robust option we have the Secretlab Titan. Aptly named, this luxury racing style chair is suitable for anyone between 5'9" - 6'7", complete with adjustable lumbar support.View Deal

Not in the UK or US? Here are the bets gaming chairs in your region.

