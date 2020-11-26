Black Friday gaming monitor deal: save 25% on this widescreen 4K Alienware display

Updating our PC gaming rigs has been expensive this year with all the latest hardware to drop, so if you're on the market for a new 4K gaming monitor to complement your build then take a peek at this 34-inch 4K 120Hz curved monitor from Alienware for £829 at Amazon.

Not only will you be saving £270 off the usual asking price of this powerful monitor, but we're having a hard time finding any downsides to this particular Alienware product. When we reviewed the Alienware AW3420DW back in November 2019, the only critiques we gave it were based on price, so with a hefty 25% saving you're getting this monitor for an absolute steal.



You won't have to fret about screen tear again with the Nvidia G-sync, and fully customizable AlienFX lighting will enhance the viewing experience and project ambient RGB via the back and bottom of the screen. If buying a new Nvidia RTX 3080 or Radeon 6800xt has drained your wallet then we seriously suggest looking into this Alienware deal for a lasting monitor for your setup.

Alienware 34-inch curved widescreen 4k gaming monitor: £1099.99 £829 at Amazon

Save £270 on this everything-but-the-kitchen-sink monitor, featuring 4k, 120Hz display for silky smooth gaming and ambient AlienFX RGB lighting that can be customised to suit your gameplay setup.

We've barely scratched the surface on why this monitor is one of our personal favourites, but it's not often that you see £270 knocked off an elite Alienware product. For ports, you can plug in power (duh), HDMI and DisplayPort, audio line-out, Headphone jack, 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB upstream.

If this offer isn't quite what you're looking for, and you're hungry for more gaming monitor deals, check out our pick of the best PC gaming Black Friday deals.

