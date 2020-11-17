Black Friday camera deal: get a huge 55% off the Canon Zoemini C instant camera

There's nothing quite like an instant camera to keep a young family (or big kids) entertained at Christmas – and Amazon has served up one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far with a big price slash on the Canon Zoemini C.

Thanks to this 55% price cut on Amazon, Canon's instant camera is now firmly in impulse territory at only £49.99 (down from £109.99).

That's a particularly good price considering the 5MP camera comes with a 10-sheet pack of Canon Zink Photo Paper, which is the adhesive-backed paper it'll spit out within about ten seconds of you hitting the shutter.

This is the Canon Zoemini C's lowest ever price, which means it's now less than half the cost of its Zoemini S cousin.

The latter differs from the Zoemini C by offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, plus an app that lets you print snaps from your smartphone. But if you don't need to do that (or just want a simple camera that you can hand to the kids), the Zoemini C is a great option at this price.

One of the benefits of Zink-based instant cameras like the Zoemini C is that their paper is generally much cheaper alternatives like Fujifilm's Instax cameras. For example, a pack of 20 sheets of Canon's 2x3in paper costs £9.99, the same as a 10-shot pack of Instax Mini film.

Because Zink (zero ink) paper doesn't need exposing to light like regular instant film, the cameras can also be made much smaller than other instant cameras. The Zoemini C, for example, weighs only 170g and fits into your pocket.

The other benefit of the Zoemini C having digital smarts, unlike the more analogue experience offered by Instax cameras, is that it can automatically handle things like exposure, ISO and white balance, making it much easier to use in situations with challenging lighting.

Looking to stay on top of other great photographic deals? Make sure to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far.

