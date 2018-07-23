Best computer speakers 2018: the best audio systems for your PC

There are certain people out there that’ll tell you that having the best headphones are the only way to get great sound out of the best PCs. However, not everyone is comfortable with wearing headphones all day. For these people, the best computer speakers are a dream come true. Still, like any PC hardware, finding the best computer speakers isn’t as easy as you’d think.

Fortunately, we’ve created this list of the best computer speakers you can buy today.

You need to think about a few details before you go out and buy the best computer speakers. How do they sound? Do they have quality surround or stereo separation? Do you get a headache after listening to them for just a couple minutes? Do they have balanced sound? These are all questions you need to keep in mind when hunting for the best computer speakers.

You should also think about what you’re planning to do with the best computer speakers. Are you going to be playing the best PC games, where immersion is all that matters? Are you rewatching all of the Marvel movies to prepare yourself for Infinity War Part II? Or do you just want to sit back and vibe with the new The Internet album? No matter what you’re planning on doing, you should go out and pick up the best computer speakers you can buy today.

You’re not in this alone, however. We here on the TechRadar editorial team have created this list of the best computer speakers that we have tested or reviewed over the last year or so. So, sit down, put on some music and enjoy.

Audioengine A2+

Big things come in small packages

Weight: 1.6kg left, 1.4kg right | Size: 6in x 4in x 5.25in | Drivers: 2.75-inch Kevlar woofers, ¾-inch silk dome tweeters | Supported Connectivity: Wireless with Audioengine’s W3 adapter | Audio Inputs: USB, RCA, 3.5mm stereo mini-jack | Outputs: RCA

Built-in digital-to-audio converter

Uncompressed audio through USB

No included subwoofer

Even if Audioengine’s A2+ came out four years ago, they’re still one of the best sets of speakers on the market. These aesthetically pleasing speakers are compatible with digital audio from your PCs USB port for uncompressed audio and unparalleled audio fidelity through its built in DAC. This winning combination means these speakers feature the highest sound quality in their class with amazing clarity and thumping bass.

When you realize that these small six-inch speakers don’t come with a sub, you start to learn that they really have a lot of bang for the buck. Be warned though, you might need to invest in a subwoofer for really low bass, or heavy bass sound at higher volumes. Luckily, they do come with an RCA output, so connecting one is a breeze. And, for just a few more dollars, you can pick up a pair of stands for even better audio.

Logitech Z623

More ounce for your bounce

Weight: 0.95kg left, 1kg right; 7kg subwoofer | Size: 7.7in x 4.6in x 5.0in speakers; 11.2in x 12in x 10.5in subwoofer | Drivers: 2.5-inch front-firing, sealed drivers, 7-inch bass-reflex subwoofer | Supported Connectivity: none | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm jack, RCA | Outputs: headphone jack

Fantastic quality for an affordable value

Powerful subwoofer

Bass heavy

While they may be more expensive than you’d expect to pay for the brand’s speakers, the Logitech Z623 is still very affordable when you consider just how powerful they are. The Z623 may look like your average pair of speakers, but its subwoofer produces a thundering sound that can easily dialed up or down depending on your preference. And, it offers a great soundstage – with great highs and mids – making for a more immersive gaming and movie experience.

Logitech G560

An RGB light show

Weight: 1.79kg left, 1.79kg right, 5.5kg sub | Size (Satellites): 5.8 x 6.5 x 4.6 inches | Size (Sub): 15.9 x 10 x 8.1 inches | Drivers: 6.5-inch subwoofer, 2-inch tweeters | Supported Connectivity: USB, 3.5mm, Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: USB, 3.5mm stereo mini-jack | Outputs: Headphone

Brilliant RGB lighting

DTS surround technology

Expensive

Logitech is well known for its gaming peripherals and computer speakers in 2018, but never before has it combined the two so spectacularly. The first Logitech computer speakers designed for gaming, the Logitech G560 are the best computer speakers for gamers, bar none. Not only do they feature luminous RGB lighting, but through Logitech’s software, the multi-colored illumination can adapt to any kind of content you consume – whether you’re playing a game, or listening to music through your phone.

Vanatoo Transparent Zero

The speaker of your dreams, if you’ve got the dough

Weight: 2.04kg | Size: 7.5in x 4.75in x 7.75in | Drivers: 1-inch soft dome tweeter, 4-inch aluminum cone woofer, 4-inch long-throw passive radiator | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: Optical, USB, Analog, Bluetooth | Outputs: : Subwoofer, RJ50

Beautifully refined sound

High-quality drivers

Very pricey

Vanatoo’s Transparent Zero boasts the powerful, beautifully refined sound of a big speaker packed in a mid-size package all thanks to its high-quality drivers. Though it comes in a boxy, plain aesthetic, this pair delivers great clarity with more presence in the lower mid tones as well as a lot of smooth high-end range so the sound is brighter but not harsh.

They also offer great sound imaging for an immersive experience and an extended base range. Last but not least, they’ve got a great selection of inputs – optical, USB, analog, and Bluetooth, making them extremely versatile. These are not cheap, but if you’ve got the funds, they’re certainly worth the investment.

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Audioengine A2+.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III

Great sound in a cool, aesthetically pleasing package

Weight: 2.04kg | Size: 10in x 2x satellites; 10.8in x 9in subwoofer | Drivers: four 1-inch full range transducers | Supported Connectivity: none | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm jack | Outputs: none

Futuristic look

Tons of bass power

Limited controls

If you stare at it long enough, the Soundsticks III start to resemble some kind of glowing alien jellyfish. These translucent babies, designed by Harmon Kardon, look more like a modern art installation rather than a functional speaker system until you step back and let it do its thing. This speaker and sub combo features extra bass power thanks to its subwoofer while still managing to produce crisp highs – so you’re managing to get excellent sound at a decent price, making it perfect for music fans with a mid-range budget.

Keep in mind its few minor cons, however – it doesn’t have a headphone jack, its bass volume control is not accessible, and the LED lights cannot be turned off.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse.

Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse

Futuristic-looking beauties with an even more gorgeous sound

Weight: 3.6kg | Size: 4.8in x 8.35in x 8.74in | Drivers: ¾-inch silk dome tweeter, 3-inch full-range bass driver | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack | Outputs: USB port for charging, headphone jack

Gorgeous design

Excellent overall sound quality

A bit bass-heavy

It may be a bit bass heavy, but the Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse is a gorgeous Bluetooth speaker setup that not only looks cool, but also produces fantastic sound – it’s not just a sci-fi prop. The Luna, which comes in red, white and black, offers a powerful but controlled bass, fantastic balance with pronounced mids and good stereo separation. It even includes touch-sensitive controls and a nifty little remote. These are some of the best computer speakers, especially if you like to pump up the volume with little to no distortion.

Logitech MX Sound

Dual Bluetooth speakers with plenty of juice

Weight: 1.72kg | Size: 6.30in x 6.30in x 3.28in | Drivers: not available | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack | Outputs: headphone jack

Excellent soundstage and powerful audio

Easy wireless connectivity

Bass can overpower mids and highs

The Logitech MX Sound speakers are a thing of beauty with their eccentric circular design and silver accents. And, for the price, they certainly deliver a little more than what you’d look for in speakers. The bass may sometimes overpower the mids and highs, but it still delivers an excellent soundstage and powerful audio, which makes it great for gaming. It also features dual Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect two devices simultaneously. Lastly, the backlit motion sensor controls are so sensitive, a light touch is all it takes to interact with it.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Sound

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX

THX-certified speakers that pack a punch

Weight: 0.95kg satellite; 5kg subwoofer | Size: 8.5in x 4.2in x 5.67x satellite; 9.5in x 9.8in x 10.2in subwoofer | Drivers: ¾-inch Poly compression tweeter, 6.5-inc side-firing, long-throw fiber composite cone woofer | Supported Connectivity: none | Audio Inputs: MP3 two-channel soundcard miniplug | Outputs: headphone jack

THX-certified, home theater-quality sound

Stunning value

Misses some low ends

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speaker system promises enchanced sound for versatile use so that whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or listening to music, you’re in for a great experience. And it does. These THX-certified speakers boast power, a wide frequency range (31 Hz to 20kHz), and a detailed audio quality with punchy bass, maximum clarity, and great balance. It’s powerful enough to replicate that home theater quality.

That’s a lot punch for $160, even if it means having to tolerate the fact that the sub stops at 31 Hz so there’s no low end rumble.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Logitech Z623

Dell Wireless 360 Speaker System AE715

A 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a conference speakerphone

Weight: 1.18kg | Size: 7.5in in diameter | Drivers: three 2.25-inch full-range drivers | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm jack | Outputs: USB port for charging, headphone jack

Decent 360-degree sound

Built-in mic for conference calls

Low, low price

Dell’s AE715 may not be the most powerful speaker in the market. It produces a decent 360-degree sound that, while is fairly common in portable audio, is a rarity with computer speakers. For it's low, low price, this Bluetooth speaker is nothing amazing; not a lot of bass and there’s a bit of delay, but the audio quality good enough if your listening standards aren’t quite as demanding.

However, what you’re getting in exchange are its wireless functionality, the USB charging port so you can charge the device, and the built-in mic so you can use it for conference calls. It’s definitely a great portable, wireless solution.

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Jabra SPEAK 510.

Mackie CR4BT

Computer speakers for multimedia use

Weight: 6kg | Size: 11.6in x 9.4in x 17in | Drivers: three 2.25-inch full-range drivers | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: Bluetooth, RCA, ¼-inch, 1/8-inch | Outputs: headphone jack

Professional-grade tuning

Isolating acoustic foam bases

Thin mid range and missing high bass

Mackie CR4BT promises professional-grade performance, which is a lot more than what its competitors offer. The question is, does it really do that? Well, they sound good for a premium pair of speakers, but there are drawbacks including thinner mid range, and high bass cut off at 70 Hz, which means while there’s good bass presence, you might be missing the really low stuff.

The pros, however, include the acoustic foam pads to isolate the speakers from the surface it’s standing on, and the front auxiliary input. Overall, these aren’t your run-of-the-mill computer speakers. They are useful for multimedia creation and production as well.

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Logitech MX Sound.