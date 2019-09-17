Best broadband and TV deals to get you sorted for the Champions League

That time of the year has officially rolled back around - the return of the UEFA Champions League. You've cleared your Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for the foreseeable future, placed your bets and now you just need a way of watching it.

And for those faced with the coincidence of needing new internet and wanting to watch the Champion's League, there is a very simple solution for you. All you need to do is invest in a broadband and TV deal.

BT Sport has the exclusive rights to show the Champions League and luckily for you, we've put in the hard work to pick out the best broadband deals sporting a BT Sport package.

Whether you're an overly optimistic Chelsea supporter, a confident Real Madrid fan or a just happy-to-be-there PSG follower, scroll down to find all of the information you need about broadband deals with that all important BT Sport attachment.

BT Broadband deal with FREE BT Sport

BT Superfast Fibre and Starter TV package | 18 months | 50Mb average speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £38.99pm + £80 BT gift card

It really is no surprise that one of the broadband and TV deals offering BT Sport comes from...BT. This package offers not just that all important BT Sport but also fibre speeds of 50Mb and Freeview TV. On top of that, BT even throws in a £80 gift card (a Mastercard to use online or in shops). All of that can be yours for just £38.99 a month and an upfront fee of £49.99. Hit 'View deal' or call 0800 587 1366 to orderView Deal

Virgin Media fibre broadband + BT Sport

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport + 230 channels | £35 set-up fee | £57pm

If you see this as an opportunity to go all out on your broadband package, Virgin has your back. With this deal you get BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD as well as over 230 other channels. And on top of that, Virgin offers average speeds of 108Mb and weekend calls. You even get the ability to rewind live TV to catch those mind-blowing goals one more time. While that £57 a month might sound like a lot, Virgin is offering £100 off your bill if you order before September 22, knocking your effective monthly cost down to £48.66. Hit 'View deal' or call 0808-281-2998 to orderView Deal

Go for BT Sport and broadband for exclusive coverage of:

Champions League Matches including the final

Europa League matches including the final

National League (one match per week)

30 Scottish Premiership matches, as well as Scottish League Cup

German Bundesliga

French Ligue 1

Watch BT when abroad

If you're intending to be out of the country a lot over the course of this Champions League season and so aren't sure whether a premium sports TV subscription is worth while, we can put your mind at rest. Grab yourself a VPN and then login to live stream the football online as if you were back in the UK.

Haven't quite found the right plan for you above? No worries - head to our broadband and TV deals page and compare your options with TechRadar's price comparison table to help you choose the perfect package package. But keep in mind, only BT and Virgin offer BT sport in their broadband and TV deals packages.