Bank Holiday sales can save you up to £450 with this weekend's laptop deals

The Bank Holiday sales are underway, which means those looking for laptop deals will be well served this weekend. We're seeing a number of sales from the likes of Currys, Amazon, Dell, and HP, offering up discounts on everything from super cheap budget machines to premium powerhouses right now.

That means you can save whether you're simply looking for an everyday browsing machine or a top-of-the-range gaming laptop deal. We're rounding up all the best laptop deals in the Bank Holiday sales right here, so you can head straight to the best offers.

Cheap Chromebooks are offering some particularly compelling discounts this weekend, with Currys dropping the price of this 15.6-inch model with 64GB of storage to just £259 (was £329). However, if you're looking for something with a little more power, we're also seeing discounts in the £400 - £550 price range as well, with the star being this Asus Vivobook down from £599 to £529.99.

MacBooks are also getting involved in this weekend's Bank Holiday sales, with a record low price on the M1 MacBook Pro. John Lewis is offering up an excellent £1,152 sales price right now (down from £1,299).

We're rounding up all the best laptop deals in the Bank Holiday sales right here, with plenty of gaming laptop deals also on offer further down as well.

The best laptop deals in the Bank Holiday sales

Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook: £329 £259 at Currys

Chromebooks in this price range rarely offer a full 15.6-inch display like this one, let alone a full 64GB of storage space as well. That makes this offer from Currys particularly enticing if you're after a super cheap laptop deal this weekend. You'll also find an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB RAM inside as well.

View Deal

Asus R465JA 14-inch laptop: £429.97 £349.97 at Laptops Direct

This 14-inch Asus laptop packs away a 10th generation i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's perfect for those after speedy browsing and lighter work without breaking the bank. Laptops Direct currently has an £80 discount on this slimline 14-inch machine as well.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop: £699 £399.97 at Laptops Direct

We're not sure if this laptop has been £699 any time in the recent past, but that £399.97 price tag is certainly offering some excellent value in the Bank Holiday sales. With an i3 processor and 4GB RAM you're picking up an entry-level CPU and memory, but there's 256GB of SSD storage packed in here as well.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: £499 £469 at Currys

Save £30 on this HP Pavilion at Currys this week, complete with 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a Ryzen 3 processor. That's perfect for a mid-range workload with a little multi-tasking in there as well.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £599.99 £529.99 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted this 14-inch Asus Vivobook to just £529.99 in the Bank Holiday sales. That means you can get an excellent price on the massive 512GB sitting inside. You'll also find a fairly standard 8GB RAM and a 10th gen i5 processor, but if you're on the hunt for a spacious machine, this is a great fit.

View Deal

Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

With an incredible 1TB SSD, this £599 Acer Swift is offering excellent value in the Currys Bank Holiday laptop deals. That's pretty impressive considering we don't usually see this much storage even in the £600-£800 price range. Along with a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM, then, these are some excellent specs.

View Deal

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £899 £649 at Currys

There's a massive £250 saving on this 13.3-inch HP Envy laptop right now, and with 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, 32GB of speedy Intel Optane memory, and Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics there's plenty of value-packed into that price as well.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: £1,349 £899 at Currys

This is a fantastic £450 discount on the premium Dell XPS 13. You're grabbing a 10th generation i7 processor and 512GB SSD here - excellent specs to sit inside this luxury chassis.

View Deal

MacBook Air M1 (256GB): £999 £916.90 at Amazon

This is a record low price on the M1 MacBook Air, with Amazon discounting the luxury laptop by just over £80 this week. That's the cheapest we've seen the speedy M1 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): £1,299 £1,152 at John Lewis

This £147 discount on the M1 MacBook Pro offers up a brand new record low on the powerful luxury laptop this week. You're getting 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space in this entry-level model, but that's plenty for mid-range work and browsing. You'll also find this MacBook deal available at Amazon, but John Lewis is offering an excellent three-year guarantee.

View Deal

The best gaming laptop deals in the Bank Holiday sales

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £799.99 £729.99 at Amazon

While you won't be rendering eye-watering ray tracing with this GTX 1650Ti graphics card, this Asus TUF gaming laptop is offering some excellent specs at a rare budget price point. There's a 144Hz display panel on this machine, with 512GB of SSD storage space. However, you're dropping down to a 10th gen i5 processor to make room in the price tag.View Deal

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,219 £919.01 at Dell

You're saving nearly £300 on this Dell G3 gaming laptop, offering up a 10th gen hexacore i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics as well.

View Deal

Asus TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £999 at Currys

There's no direct discount on this Asus TUF Dash, however this recent release was previously sitting at over £1,000 at other retailers. The real beauty here is the RTX 3060 graphics inside. That's an incredible feature for a gaming laptop at this price point, and it's only compounded by the 11th generation i7 processor and 144Hz refresh rate. You're dropping down to 8GB RAM here, but still picking up a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save £200 on the Acer Predator Triton 300 at Currys right now. You're picking up a 10th generation i7 processor here, with RTX 2070 MaxQ graphics. However, you'll also find a massive 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM parked under the hood as well.

View Deal

More Bank Holiday Sales

If you missed out on these Bank Holiday sales, stay tuned for more discounts from this year's Amazon Prime Day deals.