Bank holiday sales: 4K TV deals offering prices as low as £249 this weekend

The bank holiday sales are back for a second round, and we're picking out all the best 4K TV deals among them and bringing each one straight to all you TV upgraders this weekend. We're seeing premium names like Samsung and LG among these cheap 4K TVs, with prices offering these stunning screens for as little as £249.

Not only are these TVs available for a great price, but we're also seeing a fantastic spread of display sizes on offer as well. That means whether you're looking for a smaller 43-inch TV or a massive 70-inch model, you'll be able to save some cash in the latest bank holiday sales. Particularly exciting is this 58-inch Hitachi 4K TV deal, available at a fantastic £299.99 price tag.

So, if you're looking for crystal clear definition, razor sharp contrast, high-end audio, and picture-perfect upscaling, now is a fantastic time to take the plunge. We're seeing a range of 4K TV deals available this week, with some particularly fantastic offers in the cheaper seats as well.

Not in the UK? Check out more cheap 4K TV prices where you are further down the page.

Check out the best cheap TV deals right here at TechRadar

Cheap 4K TV deals in the bank holiday sales

Luxor 43-inch 4K TV | £299.99 £249.99 at Very

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV, you'd be hard pressed to find a price tag smaller than this £250 number from Very. What's more, you're not even skimping on features here, with HDR10, UHD resolution and Dolby Vision packed into that cheap bank holiday sales price.

View Deal

Hitachi 58-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £299.99 at Argos

A 58-inch 4K TV sitting under £300 is a pretty astonishing deal. Argos is certainly getting into the bank holiday spirit with this particular offer, and while it's not a particularly premium brand this is certainly a price to check out.

View Deal

Samsung TU7000 2020 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £379 £299 at Very

Save £80 on this 2020 Samsung 4K TV - the latest in a long line of well-established cheap 4K TVs. You're picking up Samsung's own Crystal processing and colour tech in here, as well as HDR10+. Easy to set up and offering fantastic quality for a low price tag, it's obvious why this is such a fan favourite. You can also save £50 on the 50-inch model, now available for £349.

View Deal

LG 7450PLA 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429 £398 at Currys

This 55-inch LG 4K TV is sitting well in a £400 price bracket - a spot usually reserved for more premium 43 or 49-inch displays. You are picking up a slightly older model for your cash, but still a 2019 release so there's plenty of tech under the hood to offer stunning 4K resolution in a larger screen size than you'd usually see at this price.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £449 at Argos

Hisense are well regarded for their cheap 4K TVs offering premium television technology without the hefty price tags larger displays can carry. That means you're not quite getting the picture quality of the Samsung or LG models but you are picking up a huge 4K TV at a great price in the bank holiday sales.

View Deal

LG 49SM8200PLA 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £599 £479 at Currys

This £600 4K TV is down to well under £500 at Currys this week, offering up a fantastic TV deal with some stunning features to boot. You're picking up one of LG's NanoCell TVs, with powerful processors for upscaling, as well as TruMotion 100. New Spotify members can also take advantage of a free six month Premium subscription.

View Deal

LG 7100PLA 70-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £749.99 £649 at Argos

Go big with this 70-inch LG display, sitting at a respectable £649 at Argos thanks to the bank holiday sales. LG are known for their premium 4K TVs, so picking up a £100 saving on such a huge screen is an excellent chance to bag a bargain on an incredible TV.

View Deal

Shop all 4K TV deals at Currys

Find cheap 4K TVs at Very

Check out the latest 4K TV sales at John Lewis

More cheap 4K TV deals

Shop all cheap 4K TV deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the latest OLED TV prices if you're looking for a more premium display.