Asus Black Friday deals are live! Big savings on gaming laptops, PCs and more

Asus's Early Black Friday event is now live, offering big discounts for some of its best products.

In the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, some of the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Asus laptops have had price cuts, along with some great gaming monitors and peripherals.

Asus makes some of the best gaming gear in the business, so you won't want to miss out on these fantastic deals. Make sure you also check out our pick of the best Black Friday laptop deals, and the best PC gaming Black Friday deals as well.

Asus TUF F15, Intel Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650Ti, 8GB RAM: £899.99 £798.98 at Scan

Save £100 - This excellent affordable gaming laptop offers you enough power to handle the latest games at medium to high settings thanks to its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650Ti. Its 512GB SSD can hold plenty of games, too.

Huge savings Asus ROG Strix G15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 16GB RAM: £1,399.99 £1,148.97 at Box

Save £250 - Save a hefty amount of money with this brilliant gaming laptop that offers plenty of power thanks to its 6-core Intel i7 processor, RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB of RAM. You also get a free backpack with this deal as well.

Asus ROG Strix G15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2070, 16GB RAM: £1,598.99 £1,348.99 at Scan

Save £250 - If you want the ROG Strix G15 with some boosted specs, then this deal knocks a huge amount of cash off the asking price, and bumps the GPU up to the excellent RTX 2070.

Great Chromebook deal Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

There are some other great deals going live on Black Friday itself, which is November 27, so check out Asus' Black Friday page for upcoming deals as well.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best laptop deals where you are below.

