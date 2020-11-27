Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deal drops it to its lowest price ever

After a new Apple Watch during the Black Friday deals? You'll struggle to find a cheaper device than the Apple Watch 3, and we're seeing the best discounts on that piece of wristwear that we've ever seen.

The Apple Watch 3 has steadily remained just under £200 for the last few weeks leading into Black Friday, but now Currys has dropped the price even further to £179. Not in the UK? Scroll down to see Apple Watch 3 deals in your region.

We may see further price drops for the Apple Watch 3 this Black Friday, but there's no gurantee the price will go lower and it's likely we'll see this Currys deal sell out in the near future too.

Black Friday Apple Watch 3 deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS): £309 £229 at Very (save £80)

Want the larger size Apple Watch 3? That is also heavily discounted at Very with the price down £80 to £229 in the UK. We're not sure how long this deal will last as it isn't as common as the deal above on the 38mm variant.View Deal

Other Apple Watch deals in the UK right now

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £379.65 at Amazon (save £112)

This deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5 just got even better! Originally down to £386.10, it has been further reduced to just £379.65. It comes with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £119.35 saving this is a great price cut.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular) £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109.01)

Was down to £404.15, now down to £389.99. Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.View Deal

Today's Best UK Deal Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular): £529 £399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01)

PRICE DROP! Was down to £413.20, now down to £399.99. Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 5 with GPS and cellular? You'll like this deal from Amazon that discounts £129 off the smartwatch with the price available on the space grey and the silver variants of the device.View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.

It may be a little outdated now with the introduction of the Apple Watch 6 (as well as the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5) but it's still a solid smartwatch and this remarkably low price makes it a great option for many.