Apple Watch 7 deals just hit lowest price ever in both the US and UK

The Apple Watch 7 is only a few months old, but the smartwatch has in that time taken our top spot in the best smartwatch rankings. Plus, the Apple Watch 7 is now its cheapest price yet thanks to Black Friday.

This is now one of the top Black Friday smartwatch deals and Black Friday Apple Watch deals. While its price isn't game-changing, it is likely to be the best discount we see on the latest smartwatch in 2021's biggest sales period.

A deal for the Apple Watch 7 in the US takes the price down to $379.99 (that's a discount of $20) while those in the UK can pick up both sizes of the watch for £20 less than its normal price.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The all-new Apple Watch 7 sits at the top of our smartwatch rankings, with the same impressive feature set as the Apple Watch 6, plus a 20% larger screen, more tracking and color options, and faster charging. We found it to be a great device for boosting your fitness, although it still doesn't have advanced features like interval repeats (you'll need a dedicated fitness tracker for that). Today's price cut at Amazon might not seem like much, but it's the cheapest price ever. Note, this price is available on the Green, Blue, and Red colors only.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): £369 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): £369 £349 at John Lewis

Save £20 - One of today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals is the all-new Apple Watch 7 that's on sale for £349 from John Lewis. That's a £20 discount and a new record-low price for the 41mm smartwatch. This is the cheapest deal we've seen for the Series 7 smartwatch, so we'd grab this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): £399 Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): £399 £379 at John Lewis

Save £20 - Want the larger size watch? You're also able to save £20, as this is down to £379 at John Lewis. We've yet to see any other retailers offer this deal, but luckily it's offered on the Blue, Starlight, Green and Red color options.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 - We have seen the Series 3 as low as $109 this Black Friday, but the stock was supremely limited and this is still a solid deal for the Apple Watch 3. This one's an older device but it's still a great smartwatch and worthy of the 4.5 out of 5 stars we gave it in our review. It's slower and less feature-rich than the SE, plus it's likely to lose watchOS support in the next few years. If you want a truly cheap Apple Watch, it's the best.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Last year's top-tier Apple Watch was the Series 6, which has all the same features as the newer Apple Watch 7 - the S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG app, and elevation tracking - but a 20% smaller screen. It's discontinued now, which is why the price is so low. Still, we rated the Series 6 four out of five stars when we tested it, and it remains one of the standout wearables you can buy - at under $350 it's a bargain.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This is the smallest version of the Apple Watch SE, though the pricier 44mm version is discounted (the cell version isn't on offer though). $60 is quite a lot to be taken off the price of an Apple product. Note - only the Blue Sports Band color is in stock now, so hurry if you're interested.

44mm, GPS: $309 $249 at Amazon (save $60)

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 $459 at Amazon

Save $290 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 with Celluar on sale for just $459 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch 6 (44mm, GPS): £409 Apple Watch 6 (44mm, GPS): £409 £309 at Amazon

Save £100 - We've seen the Apple Watch 6 GPS go for just £279 this past week Amazon - a very, very low price indeed. The catch, of course, was that this cheapest price ever was available on the red colour only. That's ended now and the next cheapest price is £309 - which is still a decent price all be told since this model is still really powerful and features a great display.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Cellular, 44mm): £509 Apple Watch Series 6 (Cellular, 44mm): £509 £399 at Amazon

Save £110 - Amazon's still got a few Apple Watch 6's in stock - and better still it's offering up a very nice discount indeed on the cellular version. If you're going to be cutting the connection to your phone then this one's a great option as the Series 6 is still a very powerful flagship smartwatch indeed. Aside from a bigger screen and a few design tweaks, you're not missing much by opting for this older model versus the Series 7. Note, this price is available on the White and Red colours.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Currys. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on this cheaper new device, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 £169 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Apple Watch 3 is the perfect choice if you're on a budget and just want a device that's great for the basics - alerts, music, and fitness apps. It's a little older now but it's still great in 2021 and this latest early Black Friday price cut from Amazon brings it to within £10 of its cheapest ever price. Need a bigger size? The 42mm is also discounted to £199

