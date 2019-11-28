Apple Watch 3 hits lowest price in UK for Black Friday

The Argos Black Friday sale is heating up, and now includes the best deal we've ever seen on the Apple Watch 3: just £189 while stocks last. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Apple Watch 3 deals near you.

The Apple Watch 3 is a couple of years old, but it's still one of the best smartwatches around, with a bold, bright screen, run and cycle tracking, a water-resistant case for swimming, and a heart rate monitor underneath.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

This is the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK. It might be last year's model, but it's still one of the best smart watches around, with GPS, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic fitness features.

It's solidly built too (a noticeable improvement from the previous model), but still elegant and light. There are some small, thoughtful touches too: Taptic feedback uses different patterns of vibration for different notification types, and the Apple Watch 3 will automatically sync songs you play frequently on your phone. For more details, check out our full review.

John Lewis might match this price at some point, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this brilliant smartwatch.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up the best Apple Watch 3 deals where you are here:

