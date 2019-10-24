Apple TV app is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices in the UK

The Apple TV app is now available on three of Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices.

A week before the launch of Apple's new video streaming service, Apple TV Plus, the Apple TV app now works on the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) – though the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) and Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition are expected to get support before the end of 2019.

The Apple TV app allows Fire TV owners to stream TV shows and movies they've previously purchased through Apple iTunes. It'll also allow them to watch new content, which has been either purchased or rented, in the future. However, purchases need to be made through a separate device with iTunes – you can't order anything new straight from the TV, unfortunately.

Once Apple TV Plus launches on November 1, 2019, Fire TV owners will then have the choice to subscribe to the new service, which will house a range of original content, including the highly-anticipated The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV has also been made available on other third party platforms, including Samsung TVs and Roku, with additional support expected for Sony and LG too. This will presumably increase the number of new viewers signing up for Apple Plus TV when it launches next month.