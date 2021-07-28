Amazon's latest SIM-free iPhone 12 deals offer a massive £146 saving

The latest iPhone 12 has just dropped from £799 to £653 in Amazon’s latest iPhone 12 deals. Many of you will be aware that Apple rarely drops the price of their products, which is why this great deal at Amazon is not one to be missed.

This huge saving of £146 on the 64GB iPhone 12 is one that we don’t see too often, especially on popular devices such as the iPhone 12. This deal applies to the Purple iPhone 12 which was only recently released in April 2021. However, you will find that Amazon also has great deals on the other iPhone 12 colours and storage options.

If you prefer a slightly smaller handset and an even smaller price, Amazon has also slashed the price of the iPhone 12 mini from £699 to just £579. With no guesses as to how long this deal will last, we recommend checking it out before it's too late!

These SIM-free iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £653

The new, stylish iPhone 12 in the Purple colour has just seen a massive price cut over at Amazon, now only £653. This rare deal means you can get one of the latest iPhones and save over £146 in the meantime. To complete the package, you can find a cheap SIM only deal and you’re good to go.

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £579

Prefer a smaller handset? The iPhone 12 mini is also on offer for just £579. This great saving of £120 is one of the best deals we’ve seen for the iPhone 12 mini since it was first launched. This deal applies to all six colour variants so you are spoilt for choice with this iPhone deal.

Why iPhone 12 deals might be perfect for you

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 was released in 2020 as part of Apple’s latest generation of iPhones and once again they have outdone themselves with the stunning design and performance features. With the squared-off design, the device bears some resemblance to the iPhone 5 design but with many new features, the iPhone 12 offers a Super Retina XDR display with OLED and 5G connectivity. You will also find these similar features with the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in six different colours- black, blue, green, white, red, and purple, the iPhone 12 has flat, matte edges and a glossy back. It boasts excellent camera quality with a dual camera with both wide and ultra-wide lenses as well as the new Night Mode features for both front and rear cameras. All of the iPhone 12 models have enhanced performance and faster speeds thanks to the all-powerful A14 Bionic processor.