Amazon's latest Asus laptop deals have never been cheaper

The Asus Vivobook is no stranger to laptop deals, but this Amazon exclusive model certainly is. The 'Metal' design laptops, on sale for £100 off right now, offer some fantastic power under the hood for your cash, and it's the first time they've seen discounts so far. That means you'll find them at their cheapest ever price this week, and with the internal specs of a much more expensive machine.

A 512GB i5 configuration of this Asus laptop would usually set you back £700. However, you'll find it available for just £599 this week at Amazon. Considering you're getting the latest 10th generation of processing and 32GB of Intel's intelligent Optane memory, that's a standout laptop deal.

It's that Intel Optane memory offering the cherry on top here. It's a component usually found in laptop deals upwards of £700 and essentially works to streamline your computer's loading, learning what you need and when you need it to make sure everything runs smoothly.

If you're after all of that and more, you can also add MX350 graphics to the mix for an extra £50. You're still saving £100 here, but bringing the slightly more expensive model down to £649.

We're rounding up these Asus laptop deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Asus Vivobook offers from around the UK, US, and Australia at the bottom of the page as well. Or, check out the latest cheap laptop deals from all your favourite retailers.

Asus Vivobook S433FA 14-inch laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

This Asus Vivobook is available for just £599.99 in Amazon's latest laptop deals. That's an excellent price for a computer with its own repertoire of unique features and plenty of power under the hood. You're getting the latest 10th generation i5 processor, with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory.

Asus Vivobook S433FA 14-inch laptop: £749.99 £649.99 at Amazon

Pick up this configuration of Amazon's Asus Vivobook laptop deal and you'll also add MX350 graphics to your system. That makes for even better visuals with less tearing and a higher colour quality - perfect if you're looking to stream or get involved with some media editing or lighter gaming.

