Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite drops to its lowest price yet

The Kindle Paperwhite is the ultimate holiday packing essential for this summer and it’s dropped to a new record low price of £84.98 at John Lewis. This device usually retails for £119.99 so this £35 saving is great if you’re looking for a new affordable ereader.

For just £84.98, this is the cheapest Amazon Kindle deal we’ve seen yet. The device comes in four different colours and is available at John Lewis in both Twilight Blue and Black. For more colours and just a penny more, Amazon has all four in stock for just £84.99 (was £119.99) - however, we'd recommend heading to John Lewis here for that excellent two year guarantee.

This deal is only on offer for the device with the ads feature so if you prefer a device without ads, Amazon also has the alternative version on sale for just £94.99 (was £129.99).

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deals in your region.

Todays best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB with Ads: £119.99 £84.98 at John Lewis

Save £35 - You’ll find both the Twilight Blue and Black colour variants of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB available for their cheapest price yet at John Lewis. This is a great saving for this popular ereader.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB with Ads: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - This deal is similar to the one above but for a penny extra, you can find all four colour options available at Amazon. If you’re looking for a new ereader in a stylish colour this summer, this deal is not one to be missed.

View Deal

With many different Kindles on the market, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is both thin and light which makes it easy to pack and carry around. Similar to the Amazon Kindle Oasis model but with a slightly smaller display and a lot more affordable, the Paperwhite version features an IPX8 Waterproof rating. This waterproof feature means the Kindle Paperwhite can survive for up to 60 minutes if submerged in 2 metres of water, which means this device is the perfect poolside ereader.

Since its release in 2018, the Kindle Paperwhite has remained a best-seller as the popular device allows you to connect your headphones via Bluetooth and listen to music or audiobooks. Amazon users also benefit from access to over one million audiobooks on Kindle Limited.

More Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deals

For more information on the best ereaders in 2021, you can also take a look at the best Amazon Fire tablet deals.