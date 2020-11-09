Amazon's early Black Friday deals are great news for PC gamers

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, and Amazon isn't hanging around – with early PC gaming Black Friday deals knocking 30% off selected Razer accessories.

This is great for PC gamers, as Razer is one of the most popular names in PC gaming, and for good reason. Its peripherals are highly regarded, so if you were thinking of adding a new controller, mouse, or headset to your gaming PC setup, now's the perfect time to do so.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition gaming controller: £119.99 £81.99 at Amazon

This brilliant controller gives you the competitive edge in any game you play thanks to its hair-trigger mode, plus solid build quality and four remappable buttons. Works on PC, plus all the Xboxes – and it even packs in RGB lighting as well.

Razer Kraken Ultimate: £129.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut £50 off the price of this excellent USB headset, with THX spatial audio, plus an active noise cancelling microphone and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks.

Razer Raiju Ultimate gaming controller: £199.99 £115.99 at Amazon

Take your gaming to another level with this brilliant pro gamepad. With exceptional customisation, and three connectivity modes that lets you quickly swap between devices (compatible with the PS4 and PC), this is a brilliant gamepad that's had a hefty discount.

Razer Atheris Stormtrooper gaming mouse: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Star Wars fans are bound to love this wireless gaming mouse. With 280-hour battery life, a 7,200 DPI and comfortable ergonomics, this is a fast, responsive, and comfortable gaming mouse, now £30 off.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse: £149.99 £112.99 at Amazon

This ultra-fast wireless gaming mouse has a big £37 price cut ahead of Black Friday. With a huge 20,000 DPI, this is an incredibly fast and accurate mouse, and it comes with 11 programmable buttons as well.View Deal

