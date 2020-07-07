Amazon Summer Sale: top savings live now

The Amazon Summer Sale is still offering some excellent discounts on top tech this week. We're bringing you all the best deals the latest gadgets, so you can head straight to the highest value savings without having to click through page after page.

That means you can sit back and know that you're shopping all the best deals in the Amazon Summer Sales, then, and there's some fantastic tech on offer too. Whether you're looking for a new fitness tracker, bluetooth speaker, robot vacuum, or set of premium headphones, there's something to please everyone available here. Plus, big name brands are getting in on the action as well, with Fitbit, Apple, and Samsung among some of the main players here.

It's the Amazon Summer Sale, so there are plenty of smart home savings to take advantage of, with the Echo Show and Dot seeing some excellent discounts as well as Eufy and Philips Hue products as well. Not only that, but you can even pick out a cheap TV to watch when you're all done with your new gadgets.

We're rounding up all the best deals in the Amazon Summer Sale right here, and we'll be updating this page as we spot more savings, so be sure to stay in touch if you haven't found what you're after yet.

Amazon Summer Sale: today's best deals

Amazon Summer Sale: today's best deals

Amazon Summer Sale: Tablet and laptop deals

Huawei M5 Lite tablet - 64GB | £269.99 £228.49 at Amazon

The Huawei M5 Lite MediaPad tablet is taking its own savings this week, offering up the powerful Octa-Core processor, 64GB of storage, and long-lasting battery life for just over $200.

Save on Samsung Galaxy tablets | From £329 at Amazon

You'll find a range of Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale at Amazon this week as well, with the likes of the S5e, S6, and S6 Lite taking part in the latest tablet deals as well. Savings range from 5 to 13% on these tablets, which can equate to some significant cash savings.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019 (128GB) | £449 £399 at Amazon

Amazon are running low on stock of this Space Gray 2019 iPad. That means they're cutting £50 off the price to sweeten the deal of that 1-2 month wait time. If you're happy to play the long game, then, this is a great price.

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop | £549.99 £479.99 at Amazon

This 14-inch Asus VivoBook is available for £50 off at Amazon this week. There's a fantastic 512GB SSD on offer, with 8GB RAM and Ryzen 5 processor under the hood - excellent specs for a sub-£500 price.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £749.99 £599.99 at Amazon

This HP Pavilion gaming laptop is coming in at a fantastic £599.99 in the Amazon Summer Sale. That's excellent news for anyone looking to pick up a cheap rig. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Your GPU is GeForce GTX 1050, and though it's not the latest graphics offering you'll still be able to play the vast majority of titles with this gear. A fully upgraded spec is also available for $749.99, however.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £923.99 at Amazon

This 2020 MacBook Air is at it's cheapest price ever thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale. While this is for the pink version only right now, you're getting some great baseline specs here - a 10th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Amazon Summer Sale: Headphones and speaker deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset | £99.99 £52.99 at Amazon

If you need to enhance your PC gaming audio, but don't want to grab those premium price tags, the Amazon Summer Sale is also hitting these Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headsets.

Up to 15% off Marshall speakers and headphones | From £59.49 at Amazon

Marshall are getting in on the action as well, offering 15% off a range of speakers and headphones. You'll find premium Alexa-enabled speakers as well as reduced ANC headphones available here.

View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite portable speaker | £169.99 £62.99 at Amazon

The BOOM 2 Lite speaker is back down to a great price point right now, so you can pick up a waterproof and shockproof speaker with powerful sound for less.

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BTGY noise-cancelling headphones | £149.99 £84.99 at Amazon

These Audio-Technica noise-cancelling headphones are £65 less in the Amazon Summer Sale right now. That means 26 hours of battery life, great sound quality, and touch controls all available for a great price.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset | £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on this SteelSeries Arctis 5 in Amazon's gaming headset deals this week. This is a solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their audio on PC or PS4, but you might have to hurry - Amazon's Summer Sale means today's deals are particularly competitive.

Ultimate Ears Megablast portable speaker | £269.99 £120 at Amazon

With its first major price drop since Black Friday, this Ultimate Ears speaker is up for a fantastic cost right now. Amazon has listed this saving as coming down from £269, though you would have found it at £150 before today.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £129 at Amazon

The AirPods with the standard charging case is available for £30 off at Amazon, but you'll also find the wireless charging case version with a £40 discount at £159.

Amazon Summer Sale: Smartwatch deals

Save up to 15% on Garmin smartwatches | From £39.99 at Amazon

From super cheap fitness trackers to top of the range smartwatches, Garmin's line of wearables is seeing 15% discounts in the Amazon Summer Sale. That means now is a great opportunity to pick up a running watch or more premium Garmin Vivoactive model for an excellent price.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 | £129.99 £89.99 at Amazon

A slimmer Fitbit than the Versa smartwatch below, you can pick up the Charge 3 for £89.99 in Amazon's fitness tracker sales. It's worth noting that we haven't actually seen this model up for £129 since last year, but this is still a good saving over the usual £100 price of 2020.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | £170 £116.99 at Amazon

If you know someone who needs a new running watch, loves a few fancy features on top of the run-of-the-mill tracking, but doesn't want to spend loads of money, this is the deal for them, as it's a sensationally large amount of tech for a smaller than expected outlay.

Fitbit Versa | £219.99 £122.99 at Amazon

Before June, the original Fitbit Versa was available for £160 at best. However, we saw prices take that extra £20 leap last month and with an extra £18 off the final discounts, Amazon is now offering Fitbit Versa sales for their lowest price yet.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £155.99 at Amazon

However, the Fitbit Versa 2 is also on sale right now at Amazon, so if you're after music control and Alexa built in, you'll want to check out this £44 saving.

Up to 38% off Jabra and Fitbit bundles | £199.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a complete fitness package, you'll be happy to hear you can save 38% on a Fitbit Versa 2 and a set of Jabra Elite 65t earbuds together.

Garmin Venu smartwatch | £329.99 £244.99 at Amazon

One of the best smartwatch deals to come out of Amazon's Summer Sale is the Garmin Venu - now available for under £250 thanks to this week's price cut.

Amazon Summer Sale: TV deals

Hisense H43B7100 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £399 £249 at Amazon

This Hisense 4K TV is a great shout if you're after a cheap display. The brand is well known for producing quality TVs for those on a budget, so it's excellent to see further discounts in the Amazon Summer Sale.

Save up to 20% on TCL TVs | From £279 at Amazon

TCL TVs offer affordable displays packed with some truly excellent features and tech for this price point. You're saving 20% on a range of sizes and specs here, so there's something for everyone available.

View Deal

Amazon Summer Sale: Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £20 on the Echo Show 5 this week - Amazon's small but mighty five-inch smart display. Video call, manage your calendar, or organise your recipe book. This is a great entry point for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of smart assistant Alexa.

Amazon Echo Plus | £139.99 £69.99 at Amazon

If you need bigger power from your smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Plus is for you. With big sound and premium audio quality, you're getting a stunning home speaker with Alexa and plenty of other smart home features built in.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Or, grab the Echo Show 8 for just under £90 in the Amazon Summer Sale. That bigger screen is perfect for watching Prime Video, but don't let this stop you from also catching-up on your latest podcasts, reading the news, or blasting out your tunes.

Save up to 25% on Philips Hue Starter Kits | From £84.99 at Amazon

If you're just getting your smart home set up, you'll need to pick up a few of these smart bulbs before the price goes back up. Philips Hue is a big name for a reason - loads of services and devices are compatible with these excellent bulbs. Nevertheless, they're usually a pricey option. That means these savings are going to be popular and these deals are usually some of the first to run out of stock.

