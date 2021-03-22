Amazon Spring Sale: big savings on laptops, iPads, 4K TV deals and more

The Amazon Spring Sale is here, which means big savings on everything from laptops to 4K TV deals, smartwatches to iPads, MacBooks and AirPods. With discounts across a massive range of categories, Amazon's first big sale of 2021 is looking particularly fruitful if you're looking to bag yourself some cheap tech.

For example, we're seeing the brand new iPad Air 4 on sale for an excellent £549.97 - a rare discount over the usual £579 RRP. If you're after a productivity boost, however, check out the latest M1 MacBook Pro - now available for £916.90 (was £999). Of course, there are cheaper laptops up for grabs as well, like this excellent 15.6-inch Asus Chromebook with a £50 discount taking it to £249.99.

But, If you're after a new TV, the impressive LG BX OLED is now available for just £999, plus - you'll find even more discounts on cheaper 4K TV deals as well with a 43-inch Hisense model now available for £319 (was £399).

If that's caught your attention, we're rounding up all the latest offers in the Amazon Spring Sale just below.

Amazon Spring Sale: top deals

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

There's a £10 discount up for grabs on the latest Nintendo release at Amazon. That's excellent news for anyone who missed out on Super Mario 3D World the first time, or those who want to get in on that massive Bowser's Fury expansion for less.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This is just £5 off the lowest price we've ever seen on the Echo Show 5, making it an excellent buy this week. The smart display offers extra touchscreen smart home controls as well as video calls and recipe content as well.View Deal

Logitech G815 Lightsync mechanical gaming keyboard: £169.99 £103.99 at Amazon

Mechanical gaming keyboards with USB passthrough and customizable RGB seldom come this cheap, especially decks with dedicated macro keys and a super slimline profile as well.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at Amazon

We've been seeing this sales price on the 2019 AirPods for a while now, but if you haven't picked up the iconic true wireless earbuds yet, you've got another chance to grab the wireless charging case version this week.View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum: £289.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Put your feet up and let the robots do all the work. The Eufy RoboVac 30C is now down to just £159.99 - that's an excellent price for a powerful Alexa-enabled cleaner with full voice control and a range of cleaning modes to choose from.View Deal

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: £399 £315 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap 4K TV, this 43-inch Hisense is well known for producing clear, bright pictures while also keeping that price tag low. You're still getting some premium features in here though, with Alexa baked right in, HDR, and DTS surround sound.View Deal

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone (128GB): £599 £349 at Amazon

Score a massive discount on the OnePlus 8 at Amazon right now, offering the brand's second-best phone for an incredible £349 sales price. This one will move fast, so be quick to pick up this excellent offer.View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £549.97 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. Discounts on this device are pretty rare, so this £30 saving isn't one to be missed.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): £999 £916.90 at Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air blew us away with its power on release last year, and you can save a good chunk of change on Apple's most impressive release yet. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as Apple's excellent M1 processing chip, all for £82 off right now.View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,099 £999 at Amazon

This record low price for the LG BX first appeared just a couple of weeks ago, and now it's back in time for the Amazon Spring Sale. Grabbing an LG OLED TV for under £1,000 is a real achievement, let alone the latest model.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: TV deals

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £ 1,299 £1,198.50 at Amazon

If you've got your next-gen gaming setup waiting in the wings, this LG CX is one of the only TVs on the market primed to make it shine. You're getting HDMI 2.1, excellent refresh rates, and some incredible OLED technology under the hood here - all for £100 off.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: computing and laptop deals

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £299.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Cheaper Chromebooks usually sacrifice storage space or screen size to keep that price low. However, this Asus model is still offering a 15.6-inch display and 64GB of internal storage (where we'd usually only see 32GB), and doing it all for £50 less at Amazon right now. You can also upgrade to a touchscreen model with a better processor for £299.99 (was £379.99).View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £799.99 £729.99 at Amazon

While you won't be rendering eye-watering ray tracing with this GTX 1650Ti graphics card, this Asus TUF gaming laptop is offering some excellent specs at a rare budget price point. There's a 144Hz display panel on this machine, with 512GB of SSD storage space. However, you're dropping down to a 10th gen i5 processor to make room in the price tag.View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,099.99 £899.99 at Amazon

If you're willing to drop some storage and spend an extra $150, though, you'll find an RTX 2060 GPU inside this £899 configuration. Plus, you're upgrading to a Ryzen 7 processor. You are, however, halving that SSD to 256GB.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £1,299.99 £929.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook Flip is perfect for those after power and portability. You'll find the very latest 11th generation i7 processor complete with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD here. Considering this is a 2-in-1 machine that can easily convert into a tablet, those are some hefty specs at a great price.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: audio and headphone deals

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 wireless earbuds: £169.99 £75 at Amazon

If you're after a pair of cheap wireless earbuds for running or working out, you'll find an excellent discount on the Sennheiser Momentums right now. There's clear audio in here, with a nice bass response, as well as a mic for calls and a snug fit.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £189 £149.99 at Amazon

If you want to do away with wires altogether, though, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are among our favourite true wireless earbuds for working out. There's active noise cancellation in here, with an IP57 waterproof rating, and a strong battery life as well.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones: £279.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Now available for just £169.99, the Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones offer incredibly powerful audio and noise-cancelling for a great price. There's a 41 hour battery life in here as well - perfect for those who forget to plug in their cups before heading out.View Deal

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones: £349.95 £279 at Amazon

The Bose 700s may be a little older now, but they still hold up well against the likes of Sony. With a £279 price tag you're getting a strong discount over the £349.95 RRP as well.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet: £169 £137.62 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap tablet, the Galaxy Tab A offers plenty of storage and features for a low price. This is the LTE version as well, which means you'll be able to pick up a separate data plan and access full online functionality while out and about.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): £969 £899.97 at Amazon

Apple's largest and most powerful iPad is now down below £900 (for the 128GB model). That's an excellent offer for those who need all the processing power they can get their hands on, and a gorgeous display to view it all on. However, we'd only recommend this configuration if you're a particularly savvy cloud user. There are bigger storage options on sale as well. 256GB: £1,069 £989 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,176.91 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,388.20View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: smartwatch deals

Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS running watch: £159.99 £139.06 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is an incredibly popular running watch, which is why this discount to £139 is particularly impressive. The feature-packed smartwatch also works with Garmin's free coaching service and offers smartphone notifications as well.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): £409 £388 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the more luxurious smartwatches on the market. There's plenty of tech packed in here, though, which will make for a particularly feature-rich and streamlined experience for iPhone users.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: gaming deals

Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: £51.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Finding a wireless gaming mouse for under £30 is quite the achievement, let alone one with a 12,000 DPI. This mouse also Logitech's Hero 12K sensor, a 250 hour battery life, and six programmable buttons as well, making it a very compelling budget choice.View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: £129.99 £61.99 at Amazon

You'll get a much faster response out of this Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, however. With a 16,000 DPI and super lightweight design, this premium pointer is available for a fantastic £61 price tag right now - £68 off.View Deal

Logitech G635 wired gaming headset: £129.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Logitech's G635 gaming headset is compatible across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC, with PC players in particular getting the most out of the 7.1 DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound and EQ options. However, whatever you're playing on you'll be getting excellent sound quality here, and a comfortable fit to boot.View Deal

LG Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor: £299.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Not only is this a great price on a 27-inch, 144Hz gaming monitor with HDR, but you're also getting Nvidia G-Sync support in here as well. That's excellent value for those with Nvidia GPUs who want less screen tearing when they're in heavy action.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: phone deals

OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone (256GB): £469 £419 at Amazon

If you're looking for more storage, this £50 discount on the OnePlus Nord is perfect. While this is a less premium phone than the OnePlus 8 above, you're getting plenty of space for apps and still picking up some excellent value.View Deal

iPhone 11 (64GB): £729 £599 at Amazon

The previous generation iPhone flagship is now seeing some significant discounts, thanks to the iPhone 12 landing onto the shelves. You'll find this SIM-free handset for just £599 right now, thanks to a £130 discount at Amazon. 128GB: £779 £625View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: smart home deals

TP-Link Kasa Mini smart-plug: £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Bring any device into the world of Alexa with this TP-Link set of smart plugs. Simply plug in your device, connect the plug to WiFi and you'll be able to control it through a range of the virtual assistants.View Deal

Hive Active Heating smart thermostat: £179 £128.99 at Amazon

If you're rigging up a serious smart home, you'll want to make sure your thermostat is connected as well. This Hive Active Heating smart thermostat can be easily connected to Alexa for full-home control, though this offer doesn't include professional installation.View Deal

Arlo Ultra security camera system (1 camera kit): £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Ultra security system can kit out your whole home with secure and smartphone accessible cameras. This 1 camera kit will serve a smaller area well, but you can also save over £300 on the three-camera system as well. 3 camera system: £899.99 £589.99View Deal