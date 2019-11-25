Amazon slashes prices on Oculus VR headsets and Portal smart displays for Black Friday

If you’re after a VR headset this Black Friday, or a smart display for your growing smart home setup, Amazon may have just the deal for you.

Amazon is deals central right now, with the retail giant already having launched hundreds of offers, and as we near Black Friday itself we’re seeing seriously tempting deals on some top tech.

The latest deals include 20-25% off Oculus Go VR headsets. While the Oculus Go is the cheapest model in the Oculus range, it usually retails for £200 for the 32GB model, or £250 for the 64GB model – but with these Black Friday deals you can now get those models for £150 and £200 respectively. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for Oculus Go deals in your region.)

We saw similar price cuts last year over Black Friday, and we could well see bigger drops over the coming weekend if the stock doesn’t start to shift – but these are already sizable savings for anyone looking to get into VR to consider.

There are also big savings to be had on Facebook Portal smart displays. We weren’t hugely impressed by the Portal TV model we reviewed this year, but if you want the large-screen convenience of a webcam that plugs into your TV – and don’t mind the idea of Facebook having a camera and a microphone in your living room – the £50 discount on Amazon may make it mighty tempting.

You can also save £50 on the Facebook Portal, a standalone 10-inch smart display. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for Facebook Portal deals in your region.)

Oculus Go deals at Amazon

Oculus Go VR headset 32GB: £199 £149 at Amazon

Untethered virtual reality is here with the Oculus Go. You won't get the high-spec processing and PC-quality graphics of the Oculus Rift S, or quite the performance of the Oculus Quest, but as a beginner's VR headset this may be the one for you. Deal ends December 2.

Oculus Go VR headset 64GB: £249 £199 at Amazon

Need more space for your VR games? This 64GB model will let you pack in twice as many downloads. Deal ends December 2.View Deal

Facebook Portal deals at Amazon

Facebook Portal TV: £149 £99 at Amazon

Want to use your television for video calls on WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger? This is the camera for you. Deal ends December 2.

Facebook Portal 10-inch (Black): £169 £119 at Amazon

The Facebook Portal smart display range supports video calls, displays your photos, and comes in a cosy picture frame design. Deal ends December 2.View Deal

If you're not in the UK, you can see today's best deals on the Oculus Go and Facebook Portal devices below.