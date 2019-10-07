Amazon knocks Ring Doorbell prices down ahead of Black Friday

Ring's smart doorbells and security cameras are designed to ward off intruders and allow you to talk to whoever is stood on your doorstep – and thanks to a deal over at Amazon, they're around 20% cheaper than usual.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and Ring Door View Cam have all had their prices slashed – weeks before we'd expect Black Friday deals to start filtering through.

Let's start with the Ring Video Doorbell 2. This nifty doorbell camera lets you monitor your home in live HD video, with two-way talk allowing you to converse with visitors to your home using your mobile device.

Motion-activated alerts means that you'll be notified any time a visitor triggers the doorbell's built-in motion sensors, while Alexa-compatibility allows you to hook it up to your Echo Show or Echo Spot smart speaker to see the view from your door with a simple voice command.

It's currently reduced by £40, bringing the price down from £179 to £139 – which at face value seems like a good deal, but is nowhere near the lowest price we've seen for this device.

In October last year, we saw the price drop down to £95.20 – so it may be worth hanging on a few weeks to see if Amazon can match this price over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Ring Door View Cam deal however, is the lowest price we've seen, also dropping from £179 to £139. This is the best Ring device for renters, as it works with your door's existing peephole – no need to drill any holds and threaten your security deposit.

Lastly, we have the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which comes with customizable motion detection, and connects to your existing doorbell wiring, so you don't have to change the batteries.

This model has been reduced from £229 to £179, which is a saving of 22%. Again, this isn't the lowest price we've seen; in November last year, it dropped all the way down to £139.

Therefore, we'd recommend waiting until Black Friday in case Amazon drops the price any further – but, if you want to get your hands on any of these deals regardless, you can check them out below.

