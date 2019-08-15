Amazon Echo speaker Prime Day price is back - but the best Alexa deal isn't at Amazon

With so many Prime Day deals to choose from last month you probably didn't get a chance to pick up everything you wanted. Well fear not as the super low Amazon Echo price is back once again.

This isn't for the dinky Echo Dot, but rather the regular Amazon Echo smart speaker. it offers louder and clearer sound and is a fantastic buy if you plan to listen to music as one of the main features of the voice-activated smart speaker with the built-in Alexa assistant.

We have a couple of options for you today. First up, you can save £30 off the RRP and get the Amazon Echo for just £59.99. We're recommending John Lewis for this deal as it comes with a free extended two-year guarantee. It's the same price at Amazon and Currys, but you're only covered for one year there.

Hold up a sec though. If you fancy going for the stereo effect and picking up a pair of these speakers, Currys has an excellent second offer to consider instead as you can get two Amazon Echo speakers for £94.98 when using the voucher code, ECHO2.

The Amazon Echo deals of the week

Amazon Echo | £89.99 £59.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis is well known for price matching and its extended warranty on electronics, so it's always worth checking what's going on there too whenever you spot a decent tech deal somewhere.

View Deal

2 Amazon Echo speakers | £119.98 £94.98 at Currys

Add two of these speakers to your basket then use the voucher code ECHO2 to knock £25 off. Considering the speakers are already discounted you're actually saving a massive £85 compared the their usual price.View Deal

To check out the latest offers on the full range of Amazon's devices don't miss our roundup of the cheapest Amazon Echo deals and prices, where we've covered the Echo Dot, Echo Show and a lot more. Or if you're feeling like flirting with the other side, we've got all the latest Google Home prices for every device too.

And if you've been itching to get a new phone for a while, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals.