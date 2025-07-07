Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but if you're on the lookout for a cheap Bluetooth speaker, there's no need to wait for the big day(s). Right now, you can grab the Anker Soundcore 2 for just $29 (was $44) at Amazon US and £26 (was £39) at Amazon UK. Meanwhile, the JBL Clip 5 is now $59 (was $79) at Best Buy and only £49 (was £59) at John Lewis. And finally, the Ultimate Ears Miniroll is only $49 (was $79) at Best Buy and £49 (was £69) at John Lewis.

We handed out positive reviews to each of these three speakers, praising each for their incredible value for money. And with the early Prime Day deals in full swing, there's essentially no better time to get your hands on these impressive models – all of which are highly portable and water resistant too.

I'll guide you through each deal in depth down below, but if you want to uncover some other top-tier offers, check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Not in the US or UK? Jump to Bluetooth speaker deals in your region.

Early Prime Day deals: Cheap Bluetooth speakers (US)

Save 34% Anker Soundcore 2: was $44 now $29 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore 2 was already very much affordable, but now it's simply great value for money. It delivers a strong set of features, a spiral bass port for enhanced low-end heft and IPX7 waterproofing, meaning it can handle an accidental dunking with ease. All of that for less than $30? You really can't go wrong.

Save 25% JBL Clip 5: was $79 now $59 at Best Buy The JBL Clip 5 was already fantastic value for money given its impressive durability, practicality, and energetic sound – all of which is packed into such a conveniently compact speaker. So, at $20 off, you're getting a phenomenal deal on what is, for me, the best small speaker on the market.

Save 38% Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79 now $49 at Best Buy When we tested the Ultimate Ears Miniroll, we couldn't get enough of its bass-heavy, zealous sound, fun-loving desgin and excellent portability. Now, you can grab the Sand Beige variant for just $49 at Best Buy, which makes it an awesome value pick.

Early Prime Day deals: Cheap Bluetooth speakers (UK)

Save 33% Anker Soundcore 2: was £39 now £26 at Amazon If you wanting to play music on the go without breaking the bank, the Anker Soundcore 2 is a strong option. With IPX7 waterproofing, up-to-scratch audio and multi-speaker pairing, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck. At just £26, this is a seriously sweet deal.

Save 17% JBL Clip 5: was £59 now £49 at John Lewis At less than £50, the JBL Clip 5 is an unspeakably strong value for money option. With a convenient clip-on design, brilliant audio output and IP67 waterproofing, it's the definition of an astute all-rounder. It's probably the best small speaker I've tested, so make sure to grab it now while it's discounted. This deal applies to the Black colorway only at John Lewis.

Save 29% Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was £69 now £49 at John Lewis I adore the Ultimate Ears Miniroll's aesthetic, its eye-catching color options and IP67 waterproofing. Pair that with an exciting bass-heavy sound signature and commendable 12 hour battery life, and you're onto a real winner. John Lewis has it on sale for less than £50 right now, so make sure you don't miss out!

Yes, there really is a Bluetooth speaker for any budget ahead of Prime Day this year. And there's some real quality here – in fact, one of these options have even made the cut in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers.

And that model is, of course, the JBL Clip 5, which is my personal favorite on this list. In our JBL Clip 5 review we raved about its surprisingly strong sound quality, playful carabiner design and excellent protection against the elements.

But that's not to put these other two speakers down! In our Ultimate Ears Miniroll review, for instance, we adored its booming bass output and portable body. And in our Anker Soundcore 2 review, we were wowed by its already ultra-low cost and 24-hour battery life. So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of these great pre-Prime Day deals today!