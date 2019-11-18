Amazon Countdown sale brings Black Friday deals on Ring cameras, Samsung Galaxy Buds and more

Can't wait until Black Friday UK offers start rolling in? Amazon has kicked off its Countdown sale for those after some warm-up discounts ahead of the massive deals event – with prices already dropping on a variety of smart security cameras, pressure cookers, and Samsung phones and wearables.

It's a small offering to start, and we expect to see more eye-grabbing discounts in the coming days, but if you're after any of the security cameras or home appliances featured here – or the Samsung Galaxy Buds – now may be the time to start shopping.

Amazon's Black Friday Countdown sale will run until November 21, but that will lead straight into the full and official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from November 22 onwards. (There will be deals for a while, basically.)

Ring has grappled with some security concerns of its own in recent months, with claims that smart doorbells could be hacked over Wi-Fi, or even that user video recordings were being accessed by Ring employees. But it's not surprising to see the Amazon-owned company pushed in the sales by the online marketplace.

If none of the deals below take your fancy, there are also plenty of other deals appearing across Amazon and other retails, and you can check them out in our Amazon Black Friday, Currys Black Friday, AO Black Friday or John Lewis Black Friday guides.

Amazon Countdown deals so far

Ring Floodlight Cam: £249 £169 | at Amazon

Want to make your home more secure? This HD ring camera comes with floodlights attached to ensure anything being recorded on your porch is fully visible, with alarm and two-way talk features to boot. Available in black or white.View Deal

All-new Blink XT2: £99.99 £74.99 | at Amazon

You don't need to break £100 with this Blink security camera, for indoor or outdoor use. Comes with two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and Alexa compatibility.View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £298 | at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £109 | at Amazon

Small, stylish, with more bass than you'd expect at their size – the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a solid choice for true wireless earbuds. Just don't expect the touch controls to be too responsive.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: £799 £614.95 | at Amazon

Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphone goes big on the screen – with a corresponding price, too. You can now nab the 4G phone for almost £200 off, though you're getting the smallest storage model at only 128GB.View Deal