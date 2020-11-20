Amazon Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 5 now over £100 cheaper

Amazon Black Friday Apple Watch deals have landed today, giving some particularly good price cuts on the now slightly older (but still great) Apple Watch 5, which you can pick up for around £100 less on the GPS and Cellular variants.

This is part of Amazon's first wave of Black Friday deals, which could stay live until Cyber Monday, though it could sell out or get taken off sale before then. It's one of many Black Friday Apple Watch deals we're expecting, but the first really big one.

There are two deals here, both on the 40mm-sized cellular model. The Space Gray version is cheaper than the Silver one right now - the former is £112 off while the latter is only £94 cheaper. Both are great savings but if you don't care about color we'd go for the one with more money off.

For more relevant sales, see our Amazon Black Friday deals page or main Black Friday deals page.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see Apple Watch 5 deals in your region.

Amazon Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 5

Apple Watch 5 | Space Gray| 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £386 at Amazon (save £112)

This deal is on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, but it does come with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £112 saving this is a great price cut.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 | Silver | 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £404 at Amazon (save £94)

Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.

View Deal

This is normally one of the pricier variants of the Apple Watch 5, due to having cell connection as well as GPS. This means you can use its functions when the watch isn't connected to your smartphone.

It's the smaller 40mm version of watch though, not 44mm, though that larger model isn't on sale at time of writing.

In our Apple Watch 5 review we gave it four out of five stars, commending its new always-on display, the useful WatchOS software and its expanded storage on older models. However we weren't as big fans of its weak battery life, the brightness of its always-on display and the fact it doesn't change much over the Apple Watch 4.

We'd most recommend this Apple Watch 5 deal to people with an older Apple Watch looking to upgrade to a newer model, who don't need the most cutting-edge tech (as the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE also exist).

There aren't many Apple Watch 5 deals around for Black Friday just yet, so if you've been tempted to buy one, £100 off is a good opportunity for that. There might be better deals than this over Black Friday, but equally there might not, so only skip this if you're an opportunist.