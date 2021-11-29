Alienware's best gaming laptop gets a huge price cut for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are coming in thick and fast, but frankly, we think this incredible Alienware m15 R6 is going to be near impossible to beat.

Gaming laptops don't get much better than this, offering lightning-fast performance thanks to its high-end RTX 3080 GPU. At the standard price, we already consider it the best value gaming laptop around today. So here's a deal that truly makes this a tempting buy: use the code CYBER15 and you can save a whopping £460.85, bringing the price down from £2,448.99 to just £1,988.14.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

In short, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen while updating our Cyber Monday laptops liveblog. We really rate this laptop, which doesn't just have high-end components, but makes them work together in a way that flies in practice, giving even the best desktop gaming PCs a run for their money. In short, this is one of those deals on Cyber Monday Gaming laptops that can't be ignored.

Today's best Alienware m15 R6 Cyber Monday deal

Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,448.99 Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,448.99 £1,988.14 at Dell

Use code CYBER15 to save a whopping £460.85 off this impressive Alienware gaming laptop. Equipped with an RTX 3080, this is packing some serious power, and should be able to run just about anything you throw at it.

Don't wait around too long, though. Any gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU is in high demand, especially one with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. And global supply chain issues aren't helping to serve that demand as fully as usual. With this sweet Cyber Monday discount, then, we can't be sure stocks will be around for long.

More gaming laptop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for gaming laptops here, with offers available in your region.

More Cyber Monday deals