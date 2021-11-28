Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition for £730 off is the best way to get an RTX 3090 on Cyber Monday

If you want the Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card, which is the most powerful gaming GPU in the world, then you're not going to be able to buy one on Cyber Monday. Sorry.

Due to the global chip shortage, the RTX 3090 (like other GPUs) has been incredibly hard to come by, and when it is in stock, it is often for a highly inflated asking price.

So, the best way to get an RTX 3090 on Cyber Monday is to buy it as part of a pre-built desktop PC, and this deal from Dell, which cuts the price of an RTX 3090-toting Aurora gaming PC by £730, is a great choice (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

For a new price of £3,319 for a limited time, this is still a pricey PC, but when you think that the RTX 3090 alone costs almost half of that, you're getting a lot of PC for your money.

Alongside the RTX 3090, this comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU 16-core CPU, 2TB SSD, 2TB hard drive and 64GB RAM. In short, this is one of the most powerful gaming desktop PCs out there, and will handle any game at 4K with ultra settings whacked up.

Today's best Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition with RTX 3090 deal from Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition, Ryzen 9, 64GB RAM, RTX 3090, 2TB SSD: £4,049 Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition, Ryzen 9, 64GB RAM, RTX 3090, 2TB SSD: £4,049 £3,319 at Dell

Save £730 - Save a huge amount on this incredibly powerful gaming PC with the ultimate gaming GPU: the RTX 3090. This is your best bet to get Nvidia's killer card on Cyber Monday.

If you only wanted the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, you're very unlikely to find it in a Cyber Monday deal, so your best bet is to buy it in a pre-built system.

Maybe not ideal, but this really is a brilliant PC with high-end components, and that £730 price cut certainly helps. You could even sell the rest of the PC if you really only wanted the GPU, but that would be a shame, as this is a great gaming PC.

