Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop gets £150 price cut, six months of Spotify and free backpack in this amazing deal

Save £150 off the Acer Predator Helios 300, a very capable gaming laptop, with this impressive deal from Currys PC World.

With an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 8GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, the Helios 300 is a very capable mid-range gaming laptop that can handle modern games at 1080p resolutions.

The fact that Currys is offering a £150 price cut, as well as six months of Spotify Premium, a three year warranty and backpack as well, makes this an even more tempting buy – so there's no need to wait for Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 if you're after a killer deal on a gaming laptop.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop £1,259 £1,099 at Currys

This fantastic deal not only cuts the price of the Helios 300 by £150, but it also includes a six-month Spotify Premium subscription, three-year warranty and free backpack. It's a great mid-range laptop with a 9th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM and 144Hz display.View Deal

