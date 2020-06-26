This £499 Acer Nitro 5 is the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've seen in a long time

Gaming laptop deals rarely hit a price point below £500, and when they do you're usually sacrificing your SSD or 8GB of RAM to make that happen. That's not the case this week, though, and if you're on the hunt for a starter rig or entry level model we really wouldn't miss out on this deal.

Currys is offering a 17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just £499 this weekend - that's £200 off the original price, with a massive display and decent 256GB of SSD storage space to boot. You are dropping down to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, but you'll be able to run the vast majority of games out today with this gear.

Acer is well known for its affordable Nitro gaming laptop range, but this deal really takes the cake. We've seen gaming laptop deals like this sitting at around £599 before, but that extra £100 off makes this rig shine. Plus, you can even pick up free next day delivery with promo code FNDDPCGAMING at checkout.

All of that means this is going to be a popular gaming laptop deal, so you won't want to stick around too long. We've got more information on this offer below, but you can always check out the best gaming laptop deals of the week if you're hungry for more.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £699 £499.97 at Currys

A massive 17.3-inch display sits particularly well on this stunning £499 price tag, as does the 256GB of SSD storage under the hood. With an 8th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM to keep things ticking over, this Acer Nitro gaming laptop deal offers an excellent starter configuration at an almost unrecognisable price. You're picking up Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics here - not the most recent but sure to keep up with most games about today.

