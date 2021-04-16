7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO and more this weekend

OK, we’ll admit it – this weekend is a bit of a quiet one for big-budget streamable content on Netflix and other services. That’s not to say there’s nothing good to watch, mind, but it’s all a little less action-packed and a little more, well, grounded.

Basically, don’t expect any mythical monster showdowns , but the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max have nonetheless seen fit to add a decent selection of new movies and TV shows to their respective libraries over the next few days. Hell, even Disney Plus gets back in on the action, giving you something else to stream alongside The Mighty Ducks show and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Below, we've round up seven of the biggest highlights coming to streaming services this weekend – from Oscar hopefuls to espionage thrillers. We'll also tell you how to stream each in the US and the UK (when possible).

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Granted, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me isn’t one of those grounded, mature pictures that the intro to this round-up of new streaming content alluded to, but if you want to see one of Hollywood’s biggest stars wind back the clock and go all '90s sitcom on Netflix, then this is your ticket.

Jamie Foxx fronts a series that’s been described by one outlet as the actor’s first major flop – but we’ve learnt to withhold judgement before seeing things for ourselves. It looks nostalgic, at least?

Now available to stream on Netflix

Big Shot (Disney Plus)

After the CGI-fueled chaos of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , Big Shot arrives on Disney Plus to add some extra sports drama to the streamer alongside The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

John Stamos stars as a fired college coach who takes a job at an all-girls private school. It might look High School Musical-esque at first glance, but David E. Kelley-produced series (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) are rarely what they seem.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)

Now this is what we meant by mature dramas. The Riz Ahmed-led Sound of Metal finally arrives on Amazon Prime Video amid major awards buzz – including six Oscar nominations.

Ahmed stars as a punk-metal drummer who begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. In a nice touch from Amazon, the film includes descriptive captions so that hearing and non-hearing audiences can experience his journey.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Frank of Ireland (Amazon Prime Video)

Frank of Ireland stars the super-talented Domhnall Gleeson alongside his brother, Brian – isn’t that enough to make you watch it?

It’s a co-production between the UK's Channel 4 and Amazon Studios, and charts the life of a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man frustrated by his single life. A bit like Bridget Jones, really, but male and Irish. UK viewers can check it out on All4.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Spy City (AMC+)

This six-part series stars Dominic Cooper on a mission to 1960s Berlin to uncover the source of a critical security leak. It’s a Cold War-era espionage thriller, so expect car bombs and Russian agents.

Episode one is available now on AMC+, with new episodes premiering weekly on the service every Thursday.

Now available to stream on AMC+

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (Netflix)

In a moving tribute to the late actor, Portrait of an Artist charts the legacy left by Chadwick Boseman and his influence on both Hollywood and popular culture.

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee and more share their experiences with the Black Panther actor, exploring his artistry, charity and the processes which informed his acclaimed performances.

Available to stream on Netflix from Saturday

Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)

Kate Winslet leads this crime drama following a small-town detective’s best efforts to prevent her life from falling apart while investigating a mysterious murder.

It’s written by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back), entirely directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers) and looks to have more than a few shades of David Fincher going for it – Mare of Easttown could be another big hit for HBO.

Available to stream from Sunday on HBO Max in the US and Monday on Sky in the UK