6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more this weekend

The state of the internet last week might have had you believe the giant cargo ship blocking the Suez canal would in some way impact what’s arriving on streaming platforms this weekend – well, you’d be wrong. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Luckily, the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney Plus are in no way affected by the logistics of commercial shipping, so they’ve each seen fit to add plenty of great new content to their respective libraries this weekend.

Below, we round up six of the biggest highlights coming to streaming services over the next few days – from epic monster battles to anticipated espionage dramas.

Godzilla vs. Kong (HBO Max)

It’s a pretty safe bet to assume that Godzilla vs. Kong is the most anticipated monster-based boxing movie of all time. Two mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. There isn’t really much else to say on the matter.

Critical responses haven’t been as cruel as you might expect, so we advise those in the US to sit back, relax and watch the carnage unfold on HBO Max. Or, if you're in the UK, you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix)

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen (Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin) is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s (Idris Elba) vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by G.Neri, this coming-of-age drama received decent reviews at its festival premiere in Toronto last year.

Now available to stream on Netflix

The Serpent (Netflix)

The Serpent follows the true story of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who became the world’s most wanted man for targeting Western tourists vacationing in Southeast Asia in the 1970s.

Co-produced by BBC One, this eight-episode series stars Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman, and arrives on Netflix US this Friday to quench those true crime cravings.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Run (Netflix)

Debuting on Hulu last year in the US and proving to be an enormous smash, UK viewers finally get a chance to watch this acclaimed thriller starring Sarah Paulson. From director Aneesh Chaganty, who made the brilliant computer screen-presented Searching, the film is about a homeschooled girl who begins to suspect her mother is hiding a dark secret.

Now streaming on Netflix UK

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 (Disney Plus)

The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Disney Plus this Friday to continue the series’ quest to counter those WandaVision withdrawal symptoms.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this MCU-based original series sees Sam and Bucky unite to try and live up to the legacy left behind by Captain America. If you’ve seen the first two episodes, you probably know that already, but you can never be too careful with spoilers these days.

Available to stream on Disney Plus

Every Breath You Take (Premium VOD)

No, this isn’t a documentary exploring the glory days of The Police. Every Breath You Take is, instead, a gritty Hollywood drama starring the likes of Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin and Casey Affleck.

The plots follows a psychiatrist whose family life disrupted after his client commits suicide. Oh, and he’s also being pursued by a murderous stalker. Sounds like fun, right? This one is available to rent on Premium VOD (video-on-demand) services in the US as of Friday.

Now available to rent on Premium VOD in the US