48-inch LG OLED TV gets rare £200 price cut in latest Currys deals - ends tonight

If you're getting that perfect home-cinema setup ready to while away those long lockdown hours, we've spotted a rare OLED TV deal in the form of this 48-inch LG CX-series for £1,279 (was £1,479) at Currys.

To redeem this price, you'll have to input the code 200TVSAVE at checkout before midnight tonight - so definitely hurry if you want to bag this January sale.

OLED TV deals in themselves aren't particularly news-worthy - we see huge price cuts with fair regularity (like this 55-inch version for £1299) at the UK's leading retailers. However, discounts on the smaller 48-inch displays tend to be much more elusive than those on their bigger siblings, and generally speaking, those cinephiles with a small living space tend to have to sit back idly while those without size constraints get all the action.

Luckily, that's not the case today with this particular OLED TV deal. If you were looking for quite literally one of the best TVs money can buy right now; but in a reasonable size, then now's your chance.

This CX-Series in particular is our favorite range of OLED TVs currently, and unless other brands really pull out the stops for 2021 - we expect it to stay that way. Not only are you getting that stunning OLED display LG is known for, but with LG's latest a9 Gen 3 processor inside, gorgeous slimline design, and excellent webOS smart platform, you're pretty much getting a no-compromises package here for an absolutely amazing viewing experience.

LG OLED48CX6LB 48-inch 4K UHD smart OLED TV: £1489 £1289 at Currys

Use code: 200TVSAVE at checkout to save a cool £200 on this rarely discounted 48-inch version of the latest LG CX-series OLED at Currys today. The new CX-series isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but with a host of excellent smart assistant features, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and of course LG's industry-leading OLED display technology - it's quite simply one of the best 4K TVs money can buy right now. Offer ends Midnight (11/01/2021)View Deal

