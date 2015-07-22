How to buy your perfect phone

Smartphones have evolved incredibly quickly in the last few years. They allow us to stay connected with friends and family, to capture important moments in our lives, and to access the boundless knowledge of the internet.

If you still haven't picked one up then, well, you're in a dwindling minority and you're really missing out. But whether you're finally taking the plunge, or you're looking to upgrade, finding the right phone is never easy. There's so much choice and a lot to learn about smartphone tech.

You're probably going to be spending the next two years together, so you definitely want to think on it before you pull the trigger. Don't worry though, as we're here to help with a straightforward look at everything you need to know to make an informed decision.