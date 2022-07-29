How to watch track cycling at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

The scene of many of British Cycling's greatest triumphs, the Lee Valley VeloPark has taken on an almost mythical status on these shores. But a decade on from London 2012, it's Australia who expect to dominate the boards, with Team GB's biggest talents set to compete at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park under the separate flags of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Read on as we explain how to watch a track cycling live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch all of the action for FREE.

Live stream track cycling at Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates: Friday, July 29 - Monday, August 1 Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark, London FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

As the most decorated British female athlete in Olympic history, Laura Kenny is the face of this event, but she has a strange and complex relationship with the Commonwealth Games. Her one gold in this event came eight years ago, while she had to miss the last edition, and wasn't planning on competing at Birmingham 2022 at all. However, after the tragedies of a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy, she's decided to represent England in the team pursuit, scratch race and points race.

Track cycling is also a huge event for Team Scotland, but the withdrawal of scratch, madison and team pursuit supremo Katie Archibald is a huge blow. Instead, Scottish hopes will now fall on the shoulders of Neil Fachie, Matt Rotherham and Jack Carlin.

With the European Track Championships and the Track World Championships right around the corner, and qualification for Paris 2024 also to be decided, the Commonwealth Games mark the start of a pivotal period on the cycling calendar, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream track cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

Watch a Commonwealth Games track cycling live stream for FREE

We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.

CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia)

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch track cycling: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sports fans in Canada can live stream track cycling at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. Every track cycling session, meanwhile, starts at either 5am ET / 2am PT, 9am ET / 6am PT, 10am ET / 7am PT, or 11am ET / 8am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a track cycling live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games track cycling live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games track cycling live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for track cycling at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games track cycling free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch track cycling: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch track cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Every session starts at either 10am, 2pm, 3pm or 4pm BST. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch track cycling: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch track cycling at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free track cycling live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) Every session gets underway at either 7pm, 11pm, 12am or 1am AEST. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch track cycling at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Commonwealth Games track cycling schedule

(All times provisional and in BST)

Friday, 29 July

Session 1 - 10am

Women's Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

Women's Team Sprint Qualification

Women's Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

Men's Team Sprint Qualification

Session 2 - 4pm

Women's Tandem B - Sprint Finals

Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial

Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Tandem B - 1000m Medal Ceremony

Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals

Women's Tandem B - Sprint Medal Ceremony

Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Women's Team Sprint Finals

Men's Team Sprint Finals

Women's Team Sprint Medal Ceremony

Men's Team Sprint Medal Ceremony

Saturday, 30 July

Session 1 - 10am

Women's Sprint Qualification

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Women's Sprint Quarter-Finals

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

Session 2 - 4pm

Men's Keirin Round 1

Women's Sprint Semi-Finals

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men's Keirin Round 2

Women's Sprint Finals

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

Men's Keirin Medal Ceremony

Women's Sprint Medal Ceremony

Sunday, 31 July

Session 1 - 10am

Men's Sprint Qualification

Men's Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

Men's Sprint Quarter-Finals

Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualification

Session 2 - 3pm

Men's Tandem B Sprint Finals

Men's Sprint Semi-Finals

Women's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final

Women's 25km Points Race Final

Women's 500m Time Trial Final

Men's Sprint Finals

Women's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony

Men's Tandem B - Sprint Medal Ceremony

Women's 25km Points Race Medal Ceremony

Women's 500m Time Trial Medal Ceremony

Men's 15km Scratch Race Final

Men's Sprint Medal Ceremony

Men's 15km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony

Monday, 1 August

Session 1 - 2pm

Women's Keirin Round 1

Men's 40km Points Race Qualification

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final

Women's Keirin Round 2

Men's 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony

Women's 10km Scratch Race Final

Women's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

Women's 10km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony

Men's 40km Points Race Final

Women's Keirin Medal Ceremony

Men's 40km Points Race Medal Ceremony