Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live streams: How to watch the World Tour stage race online

Men's race starts Monday, March 10

The 60th Tirreno-Adriatico crosses the Apennine mountains to link the seas either side of Italy’s boot over seven days of racing. Starting with a time trial and with two summit finishes, it will test the stage race credentials of all taking part and also put the final touches to rider's form as they head into the spring classics.

The seven stage of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico will cover 1,130 km, and climb a whopping 14,610 metres of elevation. Held at the same time as Paris-Nice in France it is one of the most prestigious stage races on the calendar.

The 2025 race will start as is now the norm with an individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore followed by a flat sprint stage in the town of Follonica. Following this stage 3 is a mammoth 239 kilometres heading due east on a lumpy course to the uphill finish in Valico di Colfiorito.

This will give the climbers a brief chance to flex their legs before stage four, which contains many large climbs and a flat finish into Trasacco. Stage five between Ascoli Piceno and Pergola is packed with climbs including the very steep Monte Santa Croce and Monte della Serra, but it's stage six that is likely to decide the race. The only mountian top finish of the week will see the riders take on the punishing accent to Frontignano, a 7.6 kilometre climb with an average gradient of over 8%. With the G.C. likely decided there is a final sprint stage along the shores of the Adriatico to San Benedetto del Tronto to cap of week of hard racing.

Favorite on paper to take the race win goes to either Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) or fellow Brit Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) who is backed up by his equally talented team mate Juan Ayuso. Leading the hunt on the sprint stages will be home town hero Jonathan Milan (Lidl – Trek), Olav Kooij (Team Visma – Lease a Bike), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) but asides all these names, most eyes will be on Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) to see how his form is looking ahead of the Spring classics which are just around the corner.

How to watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium and Italy will get to watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on Rai in Italy and either Sporza, or RTBFin Belgium.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch Tirreno-Adriatico on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 Stages

Stage 1 | Monday March 10 | Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore 9.9km

Stage 2 | Tuesday March 11 | Camaiore – Follonica, 189km

Stage 3 | Wednesday March 12 | Follonica – Colfiorito (Foligno), 239km

Stage 4 | Thursday March 13 | Norcia – Trasacco, 184km

Stage 5 | Friday March 14 | Ascoli Piceno – Pergola, 196km

Stage 6 | Saturday March 15 | Cartoceto – Frontignano, 166km

Stage 7 | Sunday March 16 | Porto Potenza Picena – San Benedetto del Tronto, 147km