Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live streams: How to watch the World Tour stage race online

Catch Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel in this classic Italian stage cycling race, no matter where you are yourself

  • Stream Tirreno-Adriatico FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) and Rai (Italy)
  • Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)
  • Men's race starts Monday, March 10

The 60th Tirreno-Adriatico crosses the Apennine mountains to link the seas either side of Italy’s boot over seven days of racing. Starting with a time trial and with two summit finishes, it will test the stage race credentials of all taking part and also put the final touches to rider's form as they head into the spring classics.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Dates: Monday 10 March to Sunday 16 March
  • Race start times vary each day

Best streams

The seven stage of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico will cover 1,130 km, and climb a whopping 14,610 metres of elevation. Held at the same time as Paris-Nice in France it is one of the most prestigious stage races on the calendar.

The 2025 race will start as is now the norm with an individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore followed by a flat sprint stage in the town of Follonica. Following this stage 3 is a mammoth 239 kilometres heading due east on a lumpy course to the uphill finish in Valico di Colfiorito.

This will give the climbers a brief chance to flex their legs before stage four, which contains many large climbs and a flat finish into Trasacco. Stage five between Ascoli Piceno and Pergola is packed with climbs including the very steep Monte Santa Croce and Monte della Serra, but it's stage six that is likely to decide the race. The only mountian top finish of the week will see the riders take on the punishing accent to Frontignano, a 7.6 kilometre climb with an average gradient of over 8%. With the G.C. likely decided there is a final sprint stage along the shores of the Adriatico to San Benedetto del Tronto to cap of week of hard racing.

Favorite on paper to take the race win goes to either Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) or fellow Brit Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) who is backed up by his equally talented team mate Juan Ayuso. Leading the hunt on the sprint stages will be home town hero Jonathan Milan (Lidl – Trek), Olav Kooij (Team Visma – Lease a Bike), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty) but asides all these names, most eyes will be on Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) to see how his form is looking ahead of the Spring classics which are just around the corner.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium and Italy will get to watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on Rai in Italy and either Sporza, or RTBFin Belgium.

If you're a resident of Italy or Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from abroad

Tirreno-Adriatico is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch Tirreno-Adriatico on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

If you're a fan visiting Australia, you don't have to miss the action, because you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual stream from wherever you are.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 Stages

Stage 1 | Monday March 10 | Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore 9.9km

Stage 2 | Tuesday March 11 | Camaiore – Follonica, 189km

Stage 3 | Wednesday March 12 | Follonica – Colfiorito (Foligno), 239km

Stage 4 | Thursday March 13 | Norcia – Trasacco, 184km

Stage 5 | Friday March 14 | Ascoli Piceno – Pergola, 196km

Stage 6 | Saturday March 15 | Cartoceto – Frontignano, 166km

Stage 7 | Sunday March 16 | Porto Potenza Picena – San Benedetto del Tronto, 147km

