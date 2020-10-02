Xbox Series X pre-orders live in the UK: Currys has more stock from 12pm today

If you’ve been searching for an Xbox Series X pre-order in the UK, you might just be in luck thanks to Currys.

The retailer has announced that it will have more stock of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from 12pm BST today, but has warned that demand will be high. You’ll likely have to queue virtually for your chance to pre-order once the event begins, but it should help manage the sudden surge in traffic that the website is bound to experience as people try to grab an Xbox Series X pre-order.

Unlike the Xbox Series S, which is still available to pre-order from a couple of retailers, the Xbox Series X promptly sold out when pre-orders began on September 22. We’ve only seen a few retailers replenish their stock and, when they have, the console has sold out almost immediately.

With Currys being a bigger retailer than most, and thanks to its pre-emptive announcement, there’s a better chance that more Xbox Series X pre-orders will be available, but demand will certainly outstrip supply.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship next-gen console. Boasting 12 teraflops of computational power, a 4K Blu-Ray disc drive and a unique form factor, the Series X is significantly more powerful than Microsoft’s more affordable alternative, the Xbox Series S.

With both the Xbox Series X and PS5 in such high demand, pre-ordering either console has become somewhat of a lottery. Stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest announcements on new stock allocation and where you should focus your attention if you’re after either system.