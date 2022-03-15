Today's cheapest Samsung S22 deal gets you free Galaxy Buds Pro and Disney+ for a year

Barely a month on since its glittering launch, we're already seeing some very tempting prices on the Samsung Galaxy S22. And the best this week comes from retailer Carphone Warehouse.

Without spending hundreds upfront for the handset or committing yourself to a contract longer than two years, you won't find a deal with cheaper monthly bills - the offer in question costs you £33.99 a month after an initial payment of a reasonable £79.

For that, you get a generous 25GB of data (more than enough for most users), together with unlimited calls and texts to use on your brand spanking new 128GB storage handset.

And the cherry on this already-enticing cake is that there's still the promotion that lets you claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (RRP £219) and a year-long subscription to Disney Plus (worth £79.90).

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S22 deals free gifts explained

To tempt punters away from iPhone 13 deals and Google Pixel 6 deals, Samsung went big on freebies. As explained above, it's throwing in a free set of true wireless Galaxy Buds Pro and that year's worth of entertainment provided by Disney Plus shows.

Originally only available during the Galaxy S22's pre-order period, Samsung extended the promotion - you'll now get the freebies if you order from selected retailers by April 22. A list of participating retailers can be found here, which of course includes Carphone Warehouse.

To get your free gifts, you simply need to head to Samsung's claim form after you've placed your order.