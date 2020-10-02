This LG 55CX OLED deal sees the TV drop to its lowest ever price at John Lewis

The award-winning LG 55CX OLED has dropped to its lowest ever price and is currently just £1,399 at John Lewis – that’s a saving of £200, and might not be beaten, even when John Lewis Black Friday deals roll around.

You might find this price at other retailers, but John Lewis is sweetening the deal by including a pair of LG Tone Free HBS-FN4 true wireless headphones at no extra cost. You also get John Lewis’ five-year guarantee, so you’ll have complete peace of mind over your purchase.

The LG 55CX OLED is one of the best TVs around thanks to its stellar picture quality, gorgeous super-slim design and fantastic gaming features. If you’re picking up an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PS5 this November, the LG 55CX OLED supports 4K resolution at 120Hz, variable refresh rates (including G-Sync) and HDMI 2.1.

We couldn't speak highly enough about the LG CX OLED in our review, awarding it an Editor's Choice award and a coveted five stars.

LG 55CX OLED deal:

LG OLED55CX: £1,599 £1,399 at John Lewis

Stunning picture quality and stylish design put the LG OLED 55CX head and shoulders above the competition. Capable of 4K resolution at 120Hz thanks to HDMI 2.1, this TV is perfectly equipped to get the most out of the next-gen consoles. You also get a free pair of LG wireless headphones.View Deal

With Amazon Prime Day taking place from October 13 to October 14, a number of televisions will likely be discounted – but we’d be surprised if the LG 55CX OLED dropped much further in price. If you’ve had your eye on this OLED display, then, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Visiting from outside the UK? Check out today’s best deals on the LG CX OLED range in your region below.