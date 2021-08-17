These Nintendo Switch bundles at Currys include top games for half price

Nintendo Switch deals have been lacking recently as the house of Mario has only just been able to keep up with demand for the hybrid console over the last year. However, you can head over to Currys right now where a handful of Nintendo Switch bundles are available starting from just £289.

The cheapest option is a Nintendo Switch with Minecraft for £289 – that's been reduced from £299.99. While this bundle has been £279.99 in the past – essentially giving you the game for free with the console – this is still a good price considering the dearth of Nintendo Switch offers in recent weeks.

Next up are a selection of bundles that feature a Nintendo Switch and a top first-party game for £299. Your choices include Animal Crossing New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 3.

All of these games stick close to £40 even months after launch, and with the Nintendo Switch usually setting you back £279.99 by itself, you're essentially getting them for just £20 in these bundles. That makes them some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen for some time.

If you're looking for the biggest saving then you'll want to check out this Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure for £314. There's currently a saving of over £20 on this bundle, which is a healthy price cut when the Ring Fit Adventure price is usually around £70.

There are a number of good options available, then, if you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch and aren't interesting in placing a Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order for later this year. These are likely to be about the best offers we see until the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals go live in November.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals in your region.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Minecraft: £299.99 £289 at Currys

Save £9.99 – As mentioned up top, this Nintendo Switch bundle has previously been available for the console's original £279 RRP. Currys has culled some offers, though, and so the price jumped up to £289. Even though there's been better before, it's still decent value when you consider you're saving £10 on the price of the game.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Save £19.99 – Of all the bundles featuring a Nintendo Switch and a premium first-party game for £299 at Currys, this is the top pick. Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the console's biggest games in the last couple of years and it's rarely discounted. With this bundle, you're getting a copy for half price.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Save £19.99 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a multi-million seller even when it's at full price, so it's another Switch game that rarely gets a reduction. With that in mind, we'll take a saving of £20 on one of the biggest games available on the console. An essential and perfect way to start your game library for Switch.

Nintendo Switch | Luigi's Mansion 3: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Luigi's Mansion 3 may be almost two years old, but in traditional Nintendo style, it hasn't be reduced below £35. This drop to £20, then, when bought in this latest batch of Nintendo Switch bundle deals at Currys, is a great price for the ghostly caper.

Nintendo Switch | Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Save £19.99 – The flame may have been snuffed out on Tokyo 2020 but you can still go faster, leap higher and be stronger with Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games. This is probably the weakest bundle of the lot as we expect Olympics-themed products to crash in price over the coming months, but it's still a great party game.

Nintendo Switch | Ring Fit Adventure: £335.99 £314 at Currys

Save £21.99 – With the rise of the home fitness craze, Ring Fit Adventure has been hard to find in the past, but you can save over £20 on both the accessory and a Nintendo Switch console right now. The peripheral is usually worth £69.99 alone, so this is a great way to get it for cheap.

More Nintendo Switch deals

If none of these above feature the game you're after then you can check below for even more Nintendo Switch bundles that are currently available.

While you wait for your console to arrive, why not peruse our guides to find more cheap Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices. Meanwhile, if you'd prefer the smaller handheld only console, you can browse all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals instead.