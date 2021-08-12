The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals are now officially available to pre-order. Samsung’s latest foldable launch was, in typical Samsung fashion, full of big spec reveals, fancy graphics and some impressive new features. But now the dust has settled, should you buy the new Fold and where are the best deals?

Sure, foldable phones aren’t for everyone and while this is still very new tech in the grand scheme of things, Samsung keeps improving drastically with each new device. With the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, prices have fallen while specs have improved.

Samsung has fitted the handset with a Snapdragon 888 chip (the leading Android processor), added support for the S pen, lightened the weight of the phone and slimmed down its overall hinge design.

The camera is almost identical to its predecessor, offering all of the same specs on the rear as the Fold 2 and a very similar performance on the front. The battery too is almost identical, offering the tiniest reduction in size.

It will however be no surprise that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals don’t exactly come cheap. Costing £1559 SIM-free, this is a fair bit more expensive than Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The good news though is that if you’re looking to pre-order, there is an incentive in it for you. When you pre-order you’ll get a free Fold starter kit including a charger, case and S Pen and a year of Samsung Care. Along with the free gift, you’ll get your phone as early as possible with devices likely to be dispatched when the phone goes on sale on August 27.

Below we’ve listed all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals in the UK to pre-order, as well as doing a deeper dive into the specs and features of this new device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals comparison:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review:

(Image credit: Carlos Pedrós)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review in brief Samsung's latest development of the foldable model SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 7.6-inch | Resolution: AMOLED X2 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP | Front Camera: 16MP | Weight: 271g | OS: Android 11 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256/512GB | External storage: No | Battery: 4400mAh Reasons to Buy Powerful processor S Pen support Unique foldable design Reasons to Avoid Expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a powerful piece of kit but not surprisingly, also a very expensive handset. It stands out as one of the best foldable devices on the market but how has it progressed from its predecessor?

Firstly and most obviously, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes use of the Snapdragon 888 processor which is currently one of the most powerful Android chips available. This pairs well with the device’s 8/12GB RAM (depending on which version you choose).

While the camera has remained the same as its predecessor, that increase in the processing power will improve the ability of the camera, allowing the AI functions of the device to work harder.

Overall, this is very much an incremental upgrade to last year's model, slimming down the design and bringing specs up to the 2021 level.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review